From King Charles III to Dettori's final bow -- three Royal Ascot talking points

A bookmaker offering odds on the colour of the hat the late Queen Elizabeth II would be wearing at Royal Ascot in 2013 (CARL COURT)

Royal Ascot this year will see a changing of the guard with a new patron in King Charles III and the king of the track Frankie Dettori set to make his final bow.

AFP Sport spoke to Ascot's long-serving Director of Racing Nick Smith about the likely headline makers for the historic meeting which runs from Tuesday to Saturday:

Dettori's final royal salute

Racing's greatest drawcard Frankie Dettori retires at the end of the season and the exuberant Italian will want his final Royal Ascot to be filled with victorious flying dismounts and add to his 77 wins.

The 52-year-old has a great book of rides with the highlight on Tuesday English 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes.

"We will miss him terribly," said Smith.

The late Lester Piggott may hold the record for winners at Royal Ascot (116) but for Smith "Frankie is the jockey people associate with Ascot. He has an ongoing legendary relationship with the track".

Dettori's first Royal Ascot winner came aged just 19 on Markofdistinction in the Queen Anne Stakes in 1990 -- the same horse was to provide him with his first Group One victory again at Ascot later that year.

However, it was his cleansweep or 'magnificent seven' at Ascot in September 1996 that changed his life irrevocably.

"It took him to a whole new level," said Smith.

"It turned him into a global superstar and he has since finessed into a great ambassador for racing."

For Smith Dettori -- who says he may cry after his final Royal Ascot ride -- has benefited Ascot enormously.

"Frankie's direct association with Ascot has definitely impacted in terms of drawing more spectators on the track and on TV as well as attracting global attention," said Smith.

"It has been a symbiotic relationship. Ascot has been good for him but he has been ever so slightly helpful for us!" he added laughing.

'Poignant' first Ascot since Queen's death

There will be a significant personality missing this year with Royal Ascot's highest profile supporter Queen Elizabeth II having died last September.

"Of course it will be very poignant being the first without the late Queen," said Smith.

"She was a steadfast supporter and attendee of the meeting and apart from Covid and last year rarely missed a day."

Ascot will pay tribute to the late monarch -- whose broad grin when her horse Estimate won the week's most historic race the Ascot Gold Cup in 2013 has become an iconic moment in the history of the meeting.

"We will remember her with a photograph exhibition of her days at Ascot," said Smith.

"We have also renamed the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (the Group One feature race on Saturday) the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes."

However, fears that with her death the Royal Family's enthusiasm would wane have been allayed as Queen Camilla -- wife of King Charles III -- is a keen follower and takes an interest in the campaigns plotted for their racehorses.

"Now it is a new era with the King and Queen and we are very much look forward to welcoming them and other members of the Royal Family," said Smith.

"It was great last year that with the Queen watching on TV from Windsor Castle other members of the Royal Family led the Royal Procession.

"The present Queen has been very active and along with racing manager John Warren they are carrying the baton following the death of the Queen."

Activists protest threat 'clear as day'

Activist group Animal Rising have been responsible for delaying the Grand National and there were a number of arrests prior to the Epsom Derby -- Royal Ascot being the "shop window' of the sport" as Smith terms it represents an even higher profile target and a greater security headache spread over five days.

"We are obviously aware of it (the threat) it would be very difficult not to be!" said Smith.

"It is clear as day as a threat but we will have more security staff and more CCTV cameras and other measures being taken behind the scenes.

"We are conscious of the threat and we are working very closely with the police to be as well prepared for it as is possible."

Smith -- who says they expect 270,000 spectators over the week "which is excellent" -- is mindful of how pivotal the meeting is for the sport which has been suffering from lower attendances though many blame that on a cost of living crisis.

"It is a hugely important week for the sport for along with the Derby it is the shop window of the sport," said Smith.

"Cheltenham is the most high profile but flat racing cuts through globally."

