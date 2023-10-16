King Charles hands start-up right to mine gold and silver in Cornwall

Other businesses vying to extract resources include Cornish Lithium, which wants to produce battery-grade lithium - Kasia Murfet/Cornish Lithium

A British mining start-up has secured permission from King Charles’s Crown Estate to explore gold and silver deposits across swathes of Cornwall.

Truro-based Cornish Tin said on Monday it had received a new six-year licence from the Royal family’s £15bn land and property portfolio to prospect over roughly 123,000 acres of land.

This will fuel the company’s pursuit of precious metals in Cornwall, as well as a string of others needed to power the switch to renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The firm is currently focused on obtaining high-grade tin and hard-rock lithium at its flagship project, Great Wheal Var, near Breage.

Sally Norcross-Webb, Cornish Tin’s founder and chief executive, said the new licence from the Crown Estate, first reported by the Financial Times, will open the door to further mining opportunities in Cornwall.

She said: “This is a significant win. We are not expecting it to have an immediate impact on the valuation of the company – but it is a long-term, strategic move for us.”

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, most natural deposits of gold and silver – known as “Mines Royal” – automatically fall under the ownership of The Crown Estate.

This means anyone who wants to prospect for and extract deposits must secure permission from the Crown Estate.

Cornish Tin’s licence from the Crown Estate grants exploration rights for gold and silver in Cornwall, with a lease option to mine any minerals discovered for up to 42 years.

The company has separately secured rights to explore and extract other minerals including tin, lithium, copper and tungsten across 3,900 acres within the same area, as part of work related to the Great Wheal Var project.

Great Wheal Var is a collection of 26 former tin and copper-producing mines near Breage that were originally closed in the 1870s.

Cornish Tin believes they contain “significant” untapped resources.

The company is one of several firms racing to revive mining in the region, which was famously portrayed in the Poldark television series and novels.

It is hoped Cornwall will be reinvented as a source of so-called critical minerals needed for the green revolution.

Other businesses racing to extract resources include Cornish Lithium and British Lithium, which are both looking to produce battery-grade lithium at various sites.

The Crown Estate was contacted for comment.