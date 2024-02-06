King Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer - SAMIR HUSSEIN

The King has cancer and will be postponing his public duties while he receives treatment, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The diagnosis came after a hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement revealed a second, more serious medical problem.

The King has begun regular treatment at a London hospital, but has not revealed what type of cancer he has, other than confirming it is not prostate cancer. He is taking time away from public engagements to minimise the risk to his health.

He was able to tell members of his family personally, with his younger son, the Duke of Sussex, now flying back to Britain to see him.

The Prince of Wales, who is already supporting his wife after her serious abdominal surgery, will this week resume public engagements, including conducting an investiture. He is in regular contact with his father.

Prince William, pictured leaving the London Clinic, has been supporting his wife following her surgery there - Jonathan Buckmaster

The Queen is to continue her full programme of engagements as she maintains her support after visiting her husband every day in hospital during his prostate treatment.

The King is said to be “wholly positive about his treatment”, and “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

A source added that the King was as optimistic “as can be”, having caught the cancer early and with specialist treatment available.

He will continue to undertake state duties, including his audiences with the Prime Minister, Privy Council meetings and the completion of paperwork in his red boxes.

Some meetings may be held virtually to minimise the risk of infection to the King during his treatment. There are no plans yet to appoint counsellors of state to deputise for him.

The news was announced by Buckingham Palace at 6pm on Monday, after the family – including the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh – the Government, and leaders of the nations where the King is head of state were informed.

An official statement was then made:

Asked about the form of cancer, a spokesman said: “No further details are being shared at this stage, except to confirm that His Majesty does not have prostate cancer.”

The King started his treatment as an outpatient on Monday and remained at home in London in the evening, a spokesman confirmed.

He added that, as patron of a number of cancer-related charities, the King had chosen to make his diagnosis public once treatment had begun.

“In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them,” he added.

The King has now received well wishes from around the world. Joe Biden, the US president, said he was “concerned” about the diagnosis as foreign leaders wished him a swift recovery.

Mr Biden, who is six years older than the 75-year-old King, told reporters: “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. I’ll be talking to him, God willing.”

In a formal statement, Mr Biden said: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

The King was most recently seen attending a church service on Sunday.

He looked weary, but smiled and waved to the public as he and the Queen walked to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The King was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago, after three nights in hospital following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

He underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition and had already been planning to take up to a month off public duty as he recuperates.

Since then, the Queen has been the most senior member of the Royal family carrying out public engagements while both the King and Princess recover.

Asked about his well-being last week, she said her husband was “doing his best” as she opened a cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

The King seemed in good spirits during his visit to St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Sunday - Paul Marriott Photography

Asked about King’s public schedule following the cancer diagnosis, a spokesman said: “Regrettably, a number of the King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.

“His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

The Prince of Wales will return to public duty on Wednesday for an investiture and an evening fundraising gala for the London Air Ambulance.

The Duke of Sussex is flying back from California to see his father, while the Duchess and their two children will remain at home in Montecito.

A source close to the Sussexes said: “The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be travelling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

Prince Harry was last seen with the Royal family at the King’s Coronation in May, but left without spending time with relatives.

The King has been a patron of the cancer charity Macmillan since 1997. A spokesman for the charity said: “Our thoughts are with His Majesty the King and his family. “We are sending our best wishes at what we know must be an incredibly challenging time.”

Dame Laura Lee, the Maggie’s cancer support chief executive who met the Queen last week during the official opening of a new centre at the Royal Free, said: “We are incredibly sorry to hear the King’s news and our thoughts are with him.

“We also know how challenging and worrying a time a cancer diagnosis can be for the whole family, and our thoughts are very much with our president, Her Majesty the Queen.”

The Archbishop of York said the King was “someone whom we know and care for, so my response today is one of prayerful concern and hopefulness that this cancer will be treatable and that it has been diagnosed early enough for that treatment to be speedy and effective.

“I am praying for him and for the Royal family and with them for the many other people who are receiving similar treatment both for cancer and for other illnesses.”

The news of the King’s diagnosis follows a health scare for the Princess of Wales, who had serious abdominal surgery three weeks ago and will be out of the public eye recovering until at least Easter.

Sarah, Duchess of York, has also endured ill health, being diagnosed with breast cancer followed by a malignant melanoma.

The King’s diagnosis means it is unlikely that he will attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11.

He and the Queen were expected, though not officially confirmed, to be visiting Canada in May, and Australia, New Zealand and Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October.

Overseas travel is currently postponed, but they will resume tours where possible.

The King has already received praise for raising awareness of prostate enlargement, having wanted to share news of his original diagnosis to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

NHS England said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day of the first announcement, with a 1,000 per cent rise in people searching for symptoms in the days that followed.

Dr Jay Verma, the president of the GP section at the Royal Society of Medicine, thanked the King for raising awareness about cancer.

He said: “We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and success in his treatment for cancer. We have made leaps and bounds in our cancer treatment and survival rates, and the earlier a problem is diagnosed, the more options there are for treatment.

“We would also like to thank His Majesty for using his unique position in highlighting how cancer is indiscriminate in who it affects and that there should be no shame or embarrassment in coming forward to seek help and advice.”

12:23 AM GMT

King has cancer - the headlines

That’s it for our live coverage today. Here is the best of the reaction and analysis:

11:26 PM GMT

France and Ireland send best wishes

French President Emmanuel Macron has responded to news of the King’s diagnosis, tweeting: “Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the British people. Amities.”

Michael D Higgins, the President of Ireland, said in a statement that he was “very sorry and concerned to hear today’s statement regarding King Charles’ medical diagnosis”.

“The president has sent his best wishes on behalf of the people of Ireland to King Charles for his medical treatment and for his full recovery, as well as to Queen Camilla and his family.”

10:59 PM GMT

Australian PM wishes King well

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has wished the King a swift recovery.

He tweeted: “Australians know that His Majesty King Charles has always reached out to us in our country’s toughest moments, showing kindness and care for those doing it tough.

“All of us are thinking of him and his family in this very hard time. We wish him well for a speedy recovery.”

The King is Australia’s head of state.

The King with Anthony Albanese a few days before his Coronation last year - GETTY IMAGES

10:37 PM GMT

‘The King will know he has the support of his people‘

When he acceded the throne 17 months ago, the King pledged to dedicate his life to the service of his people.

At his Coronation less than a year ago, the man once known as the longest-serving heir to the throne felt the weight of the St Edward’s Crown on his head as a new era began.

After 52 years as a campaigning Prince of Wales, and 64 as Queen Elizabeth II’s heir, King Charles III would finally come to realise the reign he could have long imagined.

As King, there would be less campaigning and more convening – but nevertheless, he had plans to help.

Now he is left to contemplate not what he can do but what he can manage.

Read more: Simon Heffer: The tsunami of goodwill for the King in his battle will be enormous

Well-wishers gather outside Buckingham Palace on Monday night - REUTERS

09:43 PM GMT

The King was able to tell his family personally

The King has begun regular treatment at a London hospital, but has not revealed what type of cancer he has, and is taking time away from public engagements to minimise the risk to his health.

He was able to tell members of his family personally, with his younger son the Duke of Sussex now flying back to Britain to see him.

The Prince of Wales, who is already supporting his wife after serious abdominal surgery, will this week resume public engagements, including conducting an investiture. He is in regular contact with his father.

The Royal standard flying above Clarence House on Monday night - ANDREW BAKER

09:20 PM GMT

‘After my diagnosis, I tried to be philosophical about it’

It’s unavoidable that when you hear, “it’s cancer,” as I did in autumn 2022, it comes as a terrible shock. However, I am 90 years old, and while the King is younger, he is 75, so thoughts of mortality aren’t strange to either of us. Our parents have died and people of our own generation are beginning to; I open the obituary pages and find that friends’ names are there.

The King will be able to marshal the very best treatments, which I was fortunate enough to be able to. But cancer is a great leveller; it can affect us all, whether you are a sovereign or just the average person.

Read more: Whether you’re King or commoner, cancer makes you confront your mortality

08:51 PM GMT

Watch: Biden ‘concerned‘ for King

In a formal statement, President Biden said: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.

“Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

Earlier today, the US president told reporters he hoped to be able to speak with the King soon:

08:50 PM GMT

Archbishop of York: ‘It’s a bit of a shock for all of us’

The Archbishop of York has said the King’s cancer diagnosis has been a ‘bit of a shock for all of us’ as he wished His Majesty well.

Stephen Cottrell told the BBC: “First of all, this is a private matter for him and his family. We don’t have all the details, nor should we.

“But he is our King, someone whom we know and care for, so my response today is one of prayerful concern and hopefulness that this cancer will be treatable and that it has been diagnosed early enough for that treatment to be speedy and effective.”

The Archbishop added that he was praying for the King and for others suffering with cancer.

“I am praying for him and for the Royal Family and with them for the many other people who are receiving similar treatment both for cancer and for other illnesses. Please join me,” he said.

“Moreover, it will be necessary that he has time for rest and recuperation. I hope the King will be hugely comforted by the prayers of Christian people and of other faith communities.

“Our message is clear: Get well soon, Your Majesty.”

08:43 PM GMT

Why William now needs Harry’s support

It is the news no one wants to hear about one of their loved ones.

When the dreaded c-word rears its ugly head in any family – it naturally prompts fears for the future.

But when that family is also a “Firm” – it not only raises concerns for the King as an individual, but also the institution to which His Majesty belongs.

In being so honest with the public about Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace is breaking with royal protocol.

Royal insiders will no doubt be hoping that news of their father’s cancer diagnosis acts as a catalyst to bring William and Harry back on speaking terms.

Read more: The King needs William – and now the Prince of Wales needs Harry

Prince Harry and William are not thought to have had much contact over the last year - GETTY IMAGES

08:19 PM GMT

Trump hails 'wonderful' Charles

Donald Trump, the former US President now campaigning for re-election, has said he is praying for the King’s full recovery.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: “King Charles has cancer. He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!”

08:17 PM GMT

Pictured: Buckingham Palace tonight following the news

Buckingham Palace tonight with the flag flying the Royal Standard - pixel8000

08:15 PM GMT

Wes Streeting wishes King well after personal experience

Many MPs over the years have received treatment for cancer. Among them is the shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who received treatment for kidney cancer in 2021, who said: “One in two of us will develop cancer during our lives, but millions more are affected when someone they love is diagnosed with cancer.

“Sending best wishes to His Majesty for his treatment and to his family as they support him throughout.”

07:56 PM GMT

King among nearly 400,000 people diagnosed with cancer each year

According to Macmillan Cancer Support around 393,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with cancer.

Globally in 2020, there were 18 million new cases of cancer according to Cancer Research UK.

Medical experts have expressed hope that this cancer diagnosis raises awareness. For example, when the King shared his separate diagnosis of an enlarged prostate last month, there were 16,410 visits to the NHS website’s prostate enlargement page compared with 1,414 visits the previous day.

When he was formerly Prince of Wales, Charles was patron of a number of cancer-related charities and often spoke in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and health professionals.

Buckingham Palace said that the King chose to share his cancer diagnosis to “prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

07:49 PM GMT

What do we know so far?

Many political leaders, medical experts and well-wishers are continuing to wish the King a speedy recovery, but let’s look at what we know about the King’s diagnosis.

What type of cancer has the King been diagnosed with?

Buckingham Palace said diagnostic tests had identified “a form of cancer”, but the precise type has not been specified.

These tests followed the monarch’s recent procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, when a “separate issue of concern” was noted.

All that has been confirmed so far is that it is not prostate cancer.

What kind of diagnostic tests were performed?

Details of the type of test have not been divulged.

Generally, diagnostic tests for cancer can involve blood tests, scans and biopsies. A biopsy is a medical procedure that involves taking a small sample so it can be examined under a microscope to identify whether there are abnormal cells present.

What is happening now?

The Palace has confirmed that Charles has started “a schedule of regular treatments”.

The King started his treatment on Monday and remains at home in London this evening.

Under medical advice, the King is stepping back from public-facing engagements but it undertaking State business and official paperwork as usual and “remains wholly positive about his treatment”.

07:36 PM GMT

GP leaders urge those with cancer symptoms to come forward

As many across the country and the world learn of the news, many medical leaders have been sending their sympathies but using this moment of public awareness around cancer as a force for good.

Among them was NHS England’s chief executive Amanda Pritchard, who said: “Finding out you have cancer can be very daunting - we hope King Charles’ treatment goes well.

“As ever, if you have any symptoms or signs of cancer, please do come forward for checks.”

Meanwhile Dr Jay Verma, the President of the GP Section at the Royal Society of Medicine, said this evening: “We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and success in his treatment for cancer. We have made leaps and bounds in our cancer treatment and survival rates and the earlier a problem is diagnosed, the more options there are for treatment.

“We would also like to thank His Majesty for using his unique position in highlighting how cancer is indiscriminate in who it affects and that there should be no shame or embarrassment in coming forward to seek help and advice.”

He urged the public to make use of the NHS’s cancer screening programme and make an appointment if due one, stressing that “it could save your life”.

Anyone who thinks they may have cancer symptoms should contact their GP and “don’t be shy” as the more information doctors have, the better, he said.

07:30 PM GMT

Joe Biden calling King Charles tonight

The US President Joe Biden has said he is concerned about King Charles’s diagnosis and will call him later.

Mr Biden told reporters at the Vdara Hotel in Las Vegas: “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis”

He said he hoped to speak soon with the King “god willing”.

07:18 PM GMT

King praised for helping public by sharing diagnosis

The Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins has praised the King for sharing his diagnosis, saying it would help with public awareness of cancer.

My thoughts are with King Charles and the whole Royal Family.



His decision to share his diagnosis to assist public understanding for all those affected by cancer is commendable.



Wishing His Majesty the very best and look forward to seeing him resume his public duties. https://t.co/3dRZQVeWet — Victoria Atkins (@VictoriaAtkins) February 5, 2024

07:15 PM GMT

Maggie’s charity offers support for anyone impacted

Maggie’s cancer support chief executive Dame Laura Lee said: “We are incredibly sorry to hear the King’s news and our thoughts are with him.

“We also know how challenging and worrying a time a cancer diagnosis can be for the whole family and our thoughts are very much with our president, Her Majesty The Queen.

“We have centres across the country for anyone living with cancer or impacted by this announcement.”

07:13 PM GMT

Macmillan Cancer Support sends best at 'challenging time'

A statement from Macmillan Cancer Support said everyone at the charity was sending their best wishes to the King.

The statement on X said: “Our thoughts are with His Majesty the King and his family.

“We are sending our best wishes at what we know must be an incredibly challenging time.”

It comes as the Royal Household is currently conducting a review of royal patronages. The King has been a long-standing supporter of Macmillan, becoming patron of the charity in 1997.

07:05 PM GMT

'God Save The King': Boris Johnson and Liz Truss respond to the news

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have sent their best wishes to the King.

Mr Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “The whole country will be rooting for the King today. Best wishes to Charles III for a full and speedy recovery.”

Ms Truss said: “Sending every best wish to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his treatment for cancer. He will be in our thoughts and prayers.

“God Save The King!”

07:00 PM GMT

Telegraph readers react

We have compiled some of your comments wishing the King all the best.

06:55 PM GMT

Latest pictures of King Charles

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on February 4 - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

King Charles III leaves the London Clinic on January 29 with Queen Camilla - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

06:43 PM GMT

Scottish and Welsh leaders react

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was “saddened to hear the news that HM King Charles III is facing further health challenges”.

“My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening,” he said. “I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery. Gwellhad buan [Get well soon].”

In Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “My thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King and I hope for a speedy recovery and return to public life. My thoughts are also with Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at what I know will be a worrying time.”

06:39 PM GMT

Michelle O’Neill wishes King well

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who became the first republican in the role two days ago, said she was “very sorry” to learn of the King’s cancer diagnosis.

“I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery,” she said.

06:27 PM GMT

Prince Harry likely to fly from California today

By Victoria Ward, Deputy Royal Editor

The Duke of Sussex will fly from California to London to see the King in the coming days, the Telegraph understands.

Prince Harry, 39, spoke to his father about his diagnosis personally and is making plans to see him imminently, sources confirmed.

The Duke, who is currently at home in Montecito, is likely to fly today.

The Duchess of Sussex will stay at home with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

06:23 PM GMT

Prince Harry visiting King in coming days

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with the King about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, a source close to Prince Harry said.

06:21 PM GMT

King personally informed Prince Harry and Prince William

The King contacted both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales personally to tell them of his cancer diagnosis.

All of the King’s siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and Duke of Edinburgh, were also notified personally by Charles, 75, royal aides confirmed.

The Prime Minister was also informed of his condition.

Prince William, who returns to public duties this week after helping to settle his wife, the Princess of Wales, at home as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

He may also undertake some duties on behalf of his father, in addition to his own diary of engagements, while the King undergoes treatment.

Palace aides said His Majesty was looking forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

Counsellors of State, those appointed to stand in for the monarch if he is incapacitated, are not expected to be called upon.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed that the Queen “will continue with a full programme of public duties.”

Similarly, all working members of the Royal family will continue with a full programme of public engagements and may undertake some additional duties on behalf of the monarch as required.

06:11 PM GMT

Prime Minister: 'He'll be back to full strength in no time'

Rishi Sunak has wished the King a “full and speedy recovery.”

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.



I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well. https://t.co/W4qe806gmv — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 5, 2024

06:09 PM GMT

Buckingham Palace statement in full

Here is Buckingham Palace’s full statement on the news that the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has started a schedule of treatment.

06:08 PM GMT

Commons speaker wishes for 'speedy recovery'

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.

“Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we’d all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight’s news.”

06:07 PM GMT

Keir Starmer sends best wishes to the King

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has wished the King “all the very best for his recovery” after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Sir Keir tweeted: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

06:06 PM GMT

Queen said he was 'getting on' and 'doing his best'

As the King has only just received his diagnosis, details of his diary commitments are still being worked through.

It is not known when a full programme of engagements will recommence.

It has been reported that the King and Queen were due to travel to Canada on an official tour this Spring, although this had not been confirmed by the Palace.

Royal sources said planning for future visits would continue where possible, making allowance for the changed circumstances.

The King was seen walking to church on the Sandringham estate on Sunday, when he waved to onlookers.

Last week, during a visit to Maggie’s cancer centre at the Royal Free hospital in north London, the Queen said he was “getting on” and “doing his best”.

06:04 PM GMT

King hopes to return to duties as soon as possible

The King will continue to receive his daily red boxes of Government papers throughout his treatment for cancer, Victoria Ward writes.

However, he has cancelled several public engagements.

Although there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State, the senior royals appointed to stand in for the monarch if he is incapacitated, royal aides said it was too early to say when His Majesty would return to full public duty.

However, he is said to be looking forward to doing so as soon as possible.

06:02 PM GMT

Number of engagements to be postponed

The King has returned to London from Sandringham to begin treatment as an outpatient.

The palace had previously indicated that the King would be taking a month off his public duties to recover from his prostate treatment. At that point, the secondary diagnosis and necessary treatment had not been confirmed.

The Queen, who accompanied the King to his original procedure at the London Clinic and was seen visiting him daily, will support him through his treatment and undertake her full programme of public duties.

Asked about his public schedule, a spokesman said: “Regrettably, a number of The King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.

“His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

06:01 PM GMT

Queen has led engagements

The Queen has been the most senior member of the royal family carrying out public engagements while both the King and Princess recover, with Prince William due back for one investiture and one evening engagement on Wednesday.



Asked about his wellbeing last week, Queen Camilla said her husband was “doing his best” following his release from hospital as she opened a cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.



The King is understood to have wanted to share the news about his prostate procedure to encourage other men to get themselves checked.



NHS England said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day the King’s diagnosis was announced, with further huge boosts in visits in the days that followed.

06:00 PM GMT

No details about type of cancer

No details about the type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with have been released.

Asked about the form of cancer, a spokesman said: “No further details are being shared at this stage, except to confirm that His Majesty does not have prostate cancer.”

The King was last seen attending a church service on Sunday.



Charles looked weary, but smiled and waved to the public as he and the Queen walked to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning, accompanied by a member of the clergy.



He was discharged from the London Clinic last Monday after three nights receiving medical care at the hospital where the Princess of Wales had also been recovering from abdominal surgery, before being allowed home the same day.



The King underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition last week and had already been planning to take up to a month off public duty as he recuperates.