King Charles has cancer: Everything we know so far

The King and Queen attended church on Sunday in Sandringham, Norfolk - Joe Giddens/PA

King Charles has cancer and will pause his public duties while he receives regular treatment, Buckingham Palace has announced.

He was diagnosed while receiving treatment for a benign prostate enlargement when doctors noticed a separate issue.

No details about the type of cancer have been released.

The Prime Minister has already been informed and the King has told the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry will fly from California to see his father in the coming days, the Telegraph understands.

The Duchess of Sussex will stay at home with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

The King is said to be wholly positive about his treatment and it is said he “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

The King and Queen leave the London Clinic following his treatment for an enlarged prostate - Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Image

He will continue to perform some state duties including his audiences with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, Privy Council meetings and red boxes.

A spokesman said: “No further details are being shared at this stage, except to confirm that His Majesty does not have prostate cancer.”

The King was last seen attending a church service on Sunday.

He looked weary, but smiled and waved to the public as he and the Queen walked to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, accompanied by a member of the clergy.

He was discharged from the London Clinic on Monday Jan 29 after three nights receiving medical care. The Princess of Wales had been recovering there from abdominal surgery before being allowed home the same day.

The Queen has been the most senior member of the royal family carrying out public engagements while both the King and Princess recover, with Prince William due back for one investiture and one evening engagement on Wednesday.

The Queen said last week that her husband was “doing his best” following his release from hospital as she opened a cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in north-west London.

Following his diagnosis, the King has cancelled several public engagements.

Although there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State, the senior royals appointed to stand in for the monarch if he is incapacitated, royal aides said it was too early to say when His Majesty would return to full public duty.

However, he is said to be looking forward to doing so as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: “Regrettably, a number of the King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.

“His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

Well-wishes have been flooding in. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote on X: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Mr Sunak said: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss also sent their best wishes.

Mr Johnson wrote on X: “The whole country will be rooting for the King today. Best wishes to Charles III for a full and speedy recovery.”

Ms Truss said: “Sending every best wish to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his treatment for cancer. He will be in our thoughts and prayers.

“God Save The King!”

Buckingham Palace said that the King chose to share his cancer diagnosis to “prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

The Palace has confirmed that Charles started “a schedule of regular treatments”.

This could involve chemotherapy, a medicine is used to kill cancer cells; radiotherapy, where radiation is used to kill cancer cells; or targeted cancer drugs that find and attack the cells.

He will be treated as an outpatient so will not have to stay in hospital.

The King started his therapy on Monday and “remains at home in London this evening”, a spokesman confirmed.

Details of the type of test the King underwent have not been divulged but diagnostic tests for cancer can involve blood tests, scans and biopsies.

A biopsy involves taking a small cell sample for analysis to identify whether abnormal cells are present.

According to the charity Macmillan Cancer Support around 393,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with cancer every year.

When the King was Prince of Wales he was patron of several cancer-related charities.

He often spoke in support of the patients, their loved ones and health professionals.