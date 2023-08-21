King believes Lance experiment ‘hasn't worked' for 49ers
NBC Sports' Peter King joins "49ers Talk" to discuss Trey Lance and the 49ers' QB room.
King believes Lance experiment ‘hasn't worked' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
NBC Sports' Peter King joins "49ers Talk" to discuss Trey Lance and the 49ers' QB room.
King believes Lance experiment ‘hasn't worked' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
MLB's coolest new tradition returned to Williamsport on Sunday night.
During the World Cup's traditional on-field medal ceremony, Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips. Hermoso was later asked and ribbed about it, and responded amid laughs and smiles: “Hey, but I didn’t like that!”
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
Can another team pull a TCU and make a surprise trip to the College Football Playoff before the format expands from four to 12 teams in 2024?
The Steelers got hot late last season.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
Lyles has said he wants gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at this World Championships, and got one half of the double on Sunday.
There isn't much to like about the Cardinals this season.