'The king of adversity': Brian Robinson Jr. is back at practice and impressing

Brian Robinson Jr. is back with, and impressing, the Commanders

A little more than five weeks ago, Brian Robinson Jr. was lying in a hospital bed following an armed robbery that ended with him being shot twice.

On Wednesday, Brian Robinson Jr. was sitting at a table at the Commanders' facility describing his first practice since the incident.

The speed with which he recovered in order to emerge from the former and return to the latter makes it easy to believe a comment the running back shared during his time with the media.

"I'm the king of adversity," Robinson said.

Robinson donning a uniform and rejoining the rest of his teammates on the field injected extra energy into a club that's mired in a disheartening three-game losing streak. His coach and the locker room were thrilled to have him back.

"You can see the joy with which he was running around," Ron Rivera said. "The more and more he did, the more and more confident I think he got."

"It wasn't, for me, if he was going to bounce back. It was just when," Jonathan Williams said. "He's half-Wolverine or something."

"Inspiring to not only me but to other people as well," Terry McLaurin said.

Robinson, whom the franchise can move onto the active roster at any point in the next three weeks as he attempts to officially get off the Non-Football Injury list, participated in position drills as well as full-team action Wednesday.

According to Rivera, the rookie was asked to handle "a smattering" of live reps on top of his individual work, with Rivera estimating he received about eight to ten 11-on-11 snaps overall.

And apparently, that wasn't enough for Robinson.

"He wanted to do more," Rivera said. "We had to slow him down a little bit."

While Robinson didn't want to fully commit to suiting up for his regular-season debut this Sunday versus the Titans, he called the practice a "beautiful day" and sure sounded like a guy who's prepared to contribute on offense.

That's in direct contrast to how he felt immediately after the August robbery that could've been much, much worse.

"That was probably the lowest point I've ever been in my life," he said.

A conversation with those caring for him in the aftermath of the shooting quickly changed his mood, though.

"Once the doctors told me I would be able to play ball again, then my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back," Robinson recalled.

In recent weeks, Robinson has gradually increased his activity level, starting with casual stretches and stationary-bike riding, building up to agility-focused sessions and pregame pass-catching exercises and, amazingly, finally managing the kind of typical NFL stuff he was excelling at previously in what was a promising preseason.

All that's left is to officially complete the comeback, and Sunday at FedEx Field looks like a serious possibility for that to occur.

Whenever it does, Robinson will absolutely be ready.

"I can pretty much fight anything I'm up against," he said.