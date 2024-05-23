King advances in State Singles Tourney

May 22—Zionsville senior Lucy King is extending her season as an individual.

King topped University's Laurel Buttrick 6-3, 6-3 to win the individual sectional title.

"I was pretty happy with how I served and played my forehand," King said. "I don't think my backhand was the best today, but I did a good job of staying calm and working with what I had."

This is the first time King has advanced in the individual singles tournament.

With some of the sectional restructuring this past season, the Eagles didn't make it out as a team from the sectional, but King was able to make it out as a singles player after winning matches against Guerin Catholic and Carmel.

"It was a little difficult (shifting her focus from the team standpoint), but coach Alex (Wittenbaum) did a great job of incorporating the team, which helped calm me down. The team has been at every practice, so I knew they were behind me and supported me."

King topped Southmont's Hanna Long on Tuesday 6-0, 6-0 to advance to play Buttrick.

King said she is just excited to continue her career representing Zionsville.

"This is my first time ever making it through as an individual, so I am just excited," King said. "I am happy to be able to play for myself and my team. I'm just taking it one match at a time."

King now advances to the LaPorte Regional, where she will face the winner from LaPorte.

She said she feels well prepared for whoever her opponent will be because of the tough schedule the Eagles play throughout the year.

"Our season is great because you play a variety of players that you typically don't play in the winter," King said. "Overall it's been a great way to improve my game because I get to see all different styles of player. The big thing for me now is just taking it one match at a time and focusing on everything that I can control. I just want to make sure I am staying calm and positive."

