Kindred's Karson Ouse commits to UND men's basketball

Jun. 14—GRAND FORKS — Kindred's Karson Ouse, though he grew up a North Dakota State football fan, has been to a few games to support UND men's basketball.

His last visit was Feb. 3, when UND forward Amar Kuljuhovic

scored the game-winning layup

to beat the Bison 60-58 in front of a packed crowd at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

"The atmosphere was incredible for that game," Ouse said. "That just made me want to play there."

That became reality Friday, when the 6-foot-8 winger committed to the Fighting Hawks' 2025 class.

Ouse started talking with UND and coach Paul Sather ahead of his junior season. He hoped to commit to a program before starting his senior year, but "wasn't sure that it was going to happen this fast," he said.

But the opportunity to join UND allows Ouse to represent North Dakota, something he's looking forward to.

"There's something about playing for your home state," he said, "and wearing North Dakota across your chest."

Ouse said the campus improvements and the chance to play in the Betty helped him come to a decision.

"(The coaches are) so invested in the players," Ouse said. "Not just on the court, but also off the court."

Ouse helped Kindred, the top team in North Dakota during the regular season, back to the North Dakota Division A state title game as a junior this year. It was Kindred's third state championship appearance in four years.

Kindred lost to Devils Lake, ending the chance at a perfect season. Ouse was named to the all-tournament team after the championship game.

"I've been a part of a lot of winning teams and been to some big games as a team in high school," Ouse said. "College is a completely different game, though. There's not much you can do to prepare to play at that high of a level, other than to do it."

Ouse will join a program that's looking up after finishing 18-14 overall and 10-6 in the Summit League, UND's first winning season under Sather.

The Hawks are bringing in true freshman Greyson Uelmen, who won a Minnesota state title with Minnetonka, this season. He will join transfers Reggie Thomas, Dariyus Woodson and Mier Panoam.

Treysen Eaglestaff, Eli King and Kuljuhovic are returning regulars from last year's team.