Kindley third Georgia offensive lineman to enter NFL draft

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Guard Solomon Kindley has become Georgia's third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL draft.

Kindley has announced his decision with a ''Dear UGA'' letter on his Instagram account. He gave thanks to the Bulldog nation, coaches, trainers and others for support in his three years with the Bulldogs.

Kindley helped form one of the nation's top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the NFL draft.

Georgia junior running back D'Andre Swift also previously announced he will enter the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm, another junior, has not announced his plans.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25