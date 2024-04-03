Kindle Vildor re-signs with the Lions

Cornerback Kindle Vildor is returning to the Detroit Lions for another season. Several reports indicate the team and Vildor have agreed on terms of a new contract, though the exact details are not yet disclosed.

Vildor took over as a starter at outside cornerback late in the 2023 campaign and in the postseason. He was on the wrong end of an unlucky bounce off his helmet in the NFC Championship game.

Vildor joins newly acquired Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson and a re-signed Emmanuel Moseley, as well as 2023 rookie Steven Gilmore, at outside CB for Detroit entering the final weeks before the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire