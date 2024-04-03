Kindergarteners release trout into Feather River

Apr. 2—Standing on the boat ramp at 80 Second St. in Yuba City, two kindergarten classes at Butte Vista Elementary School released steelhead trout into the Feather River last week.

Suzanne Price, a kindergarten teacher at Butte Vista Elementary, said she started this fish release activity with the school about seven years ago to give kids an additional science curriculum.

Before the release on March 27, the classes learned about different life stages and observed the steelheads in special tanks that were temperature-set to match the Feather River for about one month. The Chico Area Flyfishers donated the tanks to the classes.

The Chico Area Flyfishers support fly fishing activities and participate in projects that enhance fish habitat. The classes got their eggs from the Oroville Fish Hatchery.

"So then we just house (the eggs) in our room, and the kids observe them and write in journals about them," Price said.

According to kindergarten teacher Crystal Smith, who also was involved with the fish release, they watched the eggs become alevins. Alevins look like fish bodies but they have a big sack attached.

"And then they change from that. You start seeing their sacks like zipping up inside their body, and then they turn into fry. That's the stage where we release them back into the river, when they are fry," Smith said. "So (at the fry stage they're) about the size of their pinky finger, which they love equating it to their body, and then we talk about how they live until they are four to six years old, which is like the age that they are."

The kids appeared to get a kick out of the fry stage.

"They laugh really hard when they find out that we release the fish when they turn to fry. So they'd be like, 'Are we gonna eat them? Are they french fries?'" Smith said. "They'd be like, 'Let's go look at our french fries.'"

The students found out just two days before the release day if the fish would be ready to brave the Feather River. They have to go by how the fish are growing and moving, and the steelhead are not released until they are all swimming at the top of the tank.

When it was finally time for the release, families also came out. Smith said that everyone loved it.

"We put individual fish into each cup and then give it to the students, and teach them how to release them in the river. You bend down and gently pour the cup in, instead of splashing it from up high," Smith said. "They're babies, and they're still practicing their swimming. They were so excited to see them swimming away from them. A lot of them were jumping or pointing."

In preparation for this moment, students listened to the "Fish Song" on YouTube.

"Fish say, 'glub, glub!' Fish say, 'glub, glub!' Fish say, 'glub, glub!' Fish say, 'woosh, woosh,'" goes the song.

More seriously, steelheads are an endangered species, so the fish hatchery loves when teachers take on this activity because then it is guaranteed that the eggs will be raised and released back into the river. The goal is to increase the fish population because steelheads are endangered. They are also a special type of fish because they can breathe both river and ocean water.

During the fall, other kindergarten teachers raise salmon that they get from the Oroville Fish Hatchery. They do not eat the salmon, but they do release them. To keep things fresh, the teachers take turns with who is doing what during a particular year.

"It's an exciting (activity) for them to get to do, since we've literally raised them since they were eggs," Smith said. "So to see them out where they are supposed to be is exciting for them. It's the end game."