Kinder, eight Cavemen headline All-Northern Lakes Conference football team

Mishawaka coach Keith Kinder and eight Cavemen players headline the 2023 All-Northern Lakes Conference football team.

Kinder was named the league's coach of the year while eight of his players were named first-team All-NLC.

Making first team for Mishawaka are senior running back/wide receiver Ethan Bryce, senior quarterback Brady Fisher, junior fullback Novell Miller, junior lineman Carmine Orozco, junior linebacker Jackson Snyder, senior wide receiver/defensive back Trey Thomas, senior cornerback Jack Troyer and senior offensive lineman Matt Willis.

Hoops preseason POY: South Bend Washington's Steven Reynolds III voted Tribune Boys Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

Concord placed four players on the first team in senior guard/tackle Chris Adams, senior tackle/end Cody Byler, senior center/defensive tackle Kamrin Lewis and junior running back/linebacker Jaron Thomas.

Goshen had a pair of players honored in senior running back/linebacker Drew Elliott and senior defensive back/wide receiver Jace Hershberger.

Northridge and state runnerup NorthWood each placed three players on the first team.

For the Raiders, senior inside linebacker Beau Bojanich, senior cornerback Bradley Borsodi and senior outside linebacker Brock Thompson were honored.

H.S. polls: NorthWood boys open as No. 1 in 3A AP hoops poll; Marian, St. Joe in top 10.

For the Panthers, senior linebacker Keith Miller, senio quarterback Owen Roeder and senio wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle are first-teamers.

For Plymouth, sophomore linebacker Brady Coffin and junior quarterback Exzander Ramirez are first team.

Warsaw had seven players honored — senior defensive lineman Isaac Beam, senior offensive lineman Chase Carl, junior OL Kameron Kauffman, senior OLB Eric Pohl, junior kicker Mason Smythe, senior ILB Jette Woodward and senior running back Reed Zollinger.

Wawasee senior safety/wide receiver Derek Bontrager is first team along with teammates senior RB/LB Brandon Kelly and senior CB/WR Hunter Tinkey.

Honorable mention

So. S/QB Bo Brunner (Concord), so. WR Reese Breveard (Concord), so. LB/RB Evan Wagner (Goshen), jr. LB Xavier Juarez (Mishawaka), jr. FS Brady Newsome (Mishawaka), so. OLB Kamdon Putz (Mishawaka), sr. OG Joah Kaehr (Northridge), sr. OLB Corbin Kollat (Northridge), sr. OL Tyler Bowman (NorthWood), sr. DB Jo'Ziah Edmond (NorthWood), jr. RB Landon Perry (NorthWood), sr. LB Chris Johnson (Plymouth), jr. ILB Cohen Heady (Warsaw), sr. HB Lucas Ransbottom (Warsaw), sr. DL Nathaniel Rosas (Warsaw), sr. TE/DE Donovan Blair (Wawasee).

Standings: 1. (tie) Mishawaka 6-1 and Warsaw 6-2, 3. (tie) Northridge 5-2, NorthWood 5-2, 5. Concord 3-4, 6. (tie) Goshen 1-6, Plymouth 1-6 and Wawasee 1-6.

LaVille's Plummer, Triton's Shively are All-HNAC offensive MVPs

The Hoosier North Athletic Conference football coaches have released the 2023 conference choices.

LaVille's Lucas Plummer and Triton's Cole Shively were chosen the offensive most valuable players. Jake Conroy of Knox was tabbed the defensive MVP.

Knox finished 7-0 to win its first Hoosier North football conference championship since joining the league in 2015. LaVille, the 2022 HNAC champ, finished second at 6-1.

FIRST TEAM

Caston: Kyle Roudebush, Grant Yadon

Culver: Jack Rodgers

Knox: Jake Conroy, Noah Bolen, Landon Howard, Isaiah Jones, Myles McLaughlin, Rowen Jordan, Caleb Schwandt, Logan Taylor

LaVille: Cody Allen, Erik Bedock, Braedyn Foster, Michael Good, Xzavin LaFave, Jonathan Neese, Lucas Plummer

North Judson: Brock Benson, David Brown, Cole Kozecar, Jesiah McDaniel, Kole Wilcox

Pioneer: Eli Guffey, Cayden Hill, Rylahn Toloza

Triton: Esai Lemler, Javen May, Jayden Overmyer, Colton Reynolds, Cole Shively, Dante Workman

Winamac: Max Keller, Wyatt Wheeler

HONORABLE MENTION

Caston: Pete Duvall'

Culver: Logan Caudill

Knox: Dominick Triska

LaVille: Collin Czarnecki

North Judson: Hunter Redlin

Pioneer: Grant Campbell, Tyler Zellers

Triton: Tucker Worsham

Winamac: Tucker Fox, Talen Gamer

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jake Conroy (Knox)

OFFENSIVE MVP: Lucas Plummer (LaVille) and Cole Shively (Triton)

HNAC Standings: Knox 7-0, LaVille 6-1, Triton 5-2, North Judson 4-3, Pioneer 3-4, Winamac 2-5, Caston 1-6, Culver 0-7

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: All-Northern Lakes Conference high school football and All-HNAC football