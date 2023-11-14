‘Kind of unique in college football’: Dillon Gabriel knows about playing the BYU Cougars

The Oklahoma Sooners are on to face the BYU Cougars in the one and only meeting as conference foes. The Sooners are actually winless all-time against the Cougars.

Right now, the Sooners have an outside shot at making the conference championship game, but it starts with winning out. After that, they will need some help to earn a spot in the title game.

Dillon Gabriel spoke with the media after practice about the Cougars’ defense and the challenges they’ll face offensively. “I think they’re really good,” Gabriel said. “I’ve obviously played BYU before so I know what they’re all about. They’re very physical and play well together. Had a tough stretch but, shoot, that place is special. Different, kind of unique in college football.”

Gabriel played BYU in a bowl game back in 2020. He had a rough day going 21 of 45 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. His UCF Knights lost 49-23. So, this is just another revenge game for Gabriel.

He was able to get his revenge vs. the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Sooners would love nothing more than to build off of what they did a week ago against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Something they’ll have to do in a time slot they are all too familiar with at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday.

