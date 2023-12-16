‘It kind of throws me off a little bit’: Jackson Arnold, still getting used to being QB1

With the announcement of Dillon Gabriel entering the transfer portal and heading to play for the Oregon Ducks, it’s now officially the Jackson Arnold show in Norman. The former five-star played sparingly this year but showed flashes of why Sooner faithful are so excited for his career.

One instance of that happened when he came in for an injured Gabriel against the BYU Cougars. He audibled to get the Sooners in the right routes on the key play to win the game. He fired a strike to Jalil Farooq for the first down and iced the game.

Arnold talked about taking over as “QB1” after practice earlier this week. “People will throw some QB1s out every once and while,” Arnold said. “It kind of throws me off a little bit but other than that they’ve been acting the same.”

This week also marked a year since Arnold signed his National Letter of Intent and signed with the Sooners. He talked about what this year has been like and if he is where he thought he’d be at this point.

“I’m exactly where I thought I’d be,” Arnold said. “Maybe not, you know, I thought Dillon would be here playing the bowl game and this year has pretty much gone as I expected. Maybe the bowl game, me playing it was maybe a little bit of a shock but I’m super excited for it.”

Sooner fans still have a little less than two weeks before they can watch Arnold take his first snap as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire