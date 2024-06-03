[Getty Images]

Football writer for the Mirror Simon Bird says the "brilliant honour" of captaining England at St James' Park is deserved for one of Gareth Southgate's "key lieutenants" Kieran Tripper.

The Magpies defender will lead the Three Lions out at his home stadium against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday evening in the first of two pre-tournament friendlies before the start of Euro 2024 in Germany.

"It's a brilliant honour for him [Tripper]," Bird told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's been a great servant for Newcastle and a key part of the relaunch of the club over the last two and a half to three years.

"He's spoken really wonderfully about what it will mean to him and having his son next to him as well.

"He's clearly one of Gareth Southgate's absolutely key lieutenants, he was always going to be there if he's fit. The injury dragged on a lot longer than Newcastle thought and we were led to believe. From that respect there was maybe a slight worry but the soundings we were getting were that he'll be back before the end of the season.

"As long as that was the case he was always going to be here and a key part of the squad.

"This kind of thing doesn't happen very often to Newcastle players or players from the north. The whole show moves to Wembley when England play so to have a game for England so close to a tournament in Newcastle, right up in the north, showcasing Trippier and what the fans can add to the occasion is a really good thing for the FA to have done."

The fixture will be the first time England have played at St James' Park since 2005, and Bird believes it is a huge step for Newcastle in its development as a sporting city.

"To bring the England team on the road again, even though it doesn't happen very often, is great," he added.

"It will be massive for Newcastle. As a city which is desperate to put itself on the sporting map, it wants to be seen as a global sporting destination.

"Obviously the football club in this period of growth under the Saudi ownership - they want to be seen as a club who punch their weight with the biggest in the country and do the things that the biggest clubs do.

"Staging major international events is clearly a big tick in that regard."

