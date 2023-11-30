What kind of schemes will Curt Cignetti run at IU? Depends on personnel

If you want to know what the Indiana University football team will look like on offense and defense under new coach Curt Cignetti, you'll likely have to wait until at least spring practice. He doesn't run a signature offense or distinctive defense.

All he's done is win; and he's done it with offense and defense.

To start with, Cignetti made the decision to develop as a head coach instead of as a coordinator, going from Alabama's receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the top job at Division II Indiana (Pa.) University in 2011, where his father had built a hall of fame career.

“What I learned from (Alabama's) Nick (Saban) was really how to run a ‘gram,” Cignetti said to pff.com. “The organization and leadership standpoint, the way he treated his day in season, the way we practiced, the way recruiting was organized. The way he led staff and players and the way he led the message he crafted. It was sort of a doctoral program on how to be a head coach.”

At Indiana (Pa.), Cignetti won with defense, leading the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in scoring defense his first three seasons and in four of his six. His offenses were often middle of the pack, but his final season the program was fourth in defense and second in offense. It worked; Cignetti took over a program that had gone 4-10 in the PSAC the two seasons before he arrived and went 33-11 in six years.

At Elon, Cignetti took over a team that had gone 12-45 in the previous five seasons and went 14-9 in two years; using a balanced offense (6th and 8th) and defense (11th and 7th) in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“I learned a lot from Curt Cignetti,” Tony Trisciani, who took over the Elon program from Cignetti, said in a Flo Football article. “He’s a very good leader, good motivator for the players and the staff. He has a vision and really focuses on executing that vision. With Curt, I learned sometimes less is more: Focus on a few things, things that are important; do them right and do them well.”

Cignetti's James Madison teams were balanced as well but never finished below third in offense or defense in the CAA in his five seasons. In 2021, the team was passing-oriented. The next season, James Madison ran the ball more to take advantage of its personnel.

“Number one, you have to have good players. But number two, you have to design things around your players’ strengths,” Cignetti said in the PFF piece. “Our offense evolves year over year, and it all starts with the (quarterback); what he can and can’t do. … Last year we had a dropback quarterback and we threw. This year, we’ve got a guy who can run. When you have a guy who can throw it and run it, that’s the perfect recipe. You have to prepare. You ask your players to prepare, you have to prepare as a head coach.”

