'He kind of has that linebacker swagger': Adam Zumbar keys Alliance football's defense

Lake's Matthew Sollberger is chased by Alliance linebacker Adam Zumbar (31) on Aug. 19, 2022, at Alliance.

Everyone in Stark County and, for that matter, Northeast Ohio knows just how explosive the Alliance High School football team's offense should be this fall with quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg, an Oklahoma commit, and talented wideouts Ramhir Hawkins and K’Vaughn Davis.

But what may take Alliance, a Division III playoff team that finished 8-3 last season, to the next level could well be the continued progression of its veteran defense.

The Aviators return four defensive players who earned All-Eastern Buckeye Conference honors last season — linebackers Adam Zumbar and Jackson Eddy and defensive tackles Aidan Mozden and Lucius Rowser. Logan McCreedy is another key starter returning in the secondary.

“We’re excited about the season and we’re blessed to have a lot of three- and four-year starters that have really paid their dues,” said Alliance coach Tim Goodman, who enters his third season at the Aviators helm. “We’re excited to keep the ball rolling this year.”

Alliance's Adam Zumbar runs for a first-quarter touchdown as Salem's Michael Hixson (33) tries to trip him up, Sept. 17, 2021.

One of those outstanding defensive players looking to once again lead the Aviators is Zumbar, a senior linebacker who paced Alliance with 122 tackles last fall.

“That (the 122 tackles) was a personal record for me in my first year playing defense,” said Zumbar.

“He (Zumbar) and Jackson Eddy were really close (in leading the team in tackles),” praised Goodman. “Those are the two guys inside who set the tone for us.”

The AHS coach said Zumbar has several attributes that make him ideal for the middle linebacker spot.

“I think he (Zumbar) is a really heady football player, he’s really smart and pays attention to detail,” Goodman said. “I just think his overall tenacity — he kind of has that linebacker swagger that you want where he’s going to get after you and he lets you know it. He gets upset when things aren’t the right way, and we love it because that’s what you need on the defensive side.”

The talented middle linebacker was asked if there was a key game that was a personal highlight for him last season.

“Not particularly, it was just doing my job and doing the small stuff right every time,” Zumbar replied.

The AHS standout said there are two players who have inspired him as a linebacker.

“One I like to watch is Jack Campbell from Iowa (now with the Detroit Lions), but my favorite of all-time was Brian Cushing from the (Houston) Texans back in the day,” Zumbar said.

Zumbar enters his senior season motivated to have his best year ever and help the Aviators to another highly successful season.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of guys who have been playing together since we were all 7 years old, maybe. Honestly, I just want to get better every day. That’s what I’m more focused on — taking it week in and week out.”

Overall, Alliance returns 16 letterwinners, with many of those veterans on defense like Mozdan, who was an All-Ohioan at defensive tackle last season, and Eddy, who finished right behind Zumbar with 116 tackles in 2022.

Goodman gets excited when he thinks about the potential of the Alliance defense and all of its talent.

“I’m really happy to have those guys (Zumbar and Eddy) lead the way,” said the AHS coach. “And then you have Logan McCreedy, who played a lot of football last year, and Carter Fast, who had 12 tackles in Week 1 vs. Lake but then had an ACL injury. And having him back, we’re really excited about our front. We have our two guys at linebacker returning and then our two inside (defensive line) guys in Mozdan and Rowser back, so we think our front is going to be really strong this year.”

Goodman knows the old adage about defense winning championships is ever so true.

“That (playing strong defense) is the key to football,” he said. “You have to win the line, whether you’re on the offensive side or the defensive side. You have to win the offensive side first, and usually the team that does that the best (wins). A lot of teams, us included, like to throw the ball around a lot, but if you’re not winning the line of scrimmage you’re up against a tough battle.”

Alliance plans to win that battle on both sides of the ball.

It all gets underway Friday night when the Aviators open the season at Federal League foe Lake.

“We’re just trying to take it one week at a time,” said Goodman. “We talk about some bigger things. Obviously you’re always playing for a league title, so those things are there, but we’re trying to get ready for Lake Week 1 because we know they’re going to have a heck of a football team. So, like I said, one day and one week at a time.”

