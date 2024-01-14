'It’s kind of crazy you’re national champion': Northborough's Greg Crippen savors celebrating Michigan's crown

Junior center Greg Crippen of Northborough helped Michigan close out a win over Iowa on Dec. 2 to claim its third straight Big Ten championship.

Blue and maize confetti floated through the air as time expired, signifying the University of Michigan’s victory over Washington in the College Football Playoff national championship last Monday.

The on-field celebration then commenced at NRG Stadium in Houston with hugs all around and coach Jim Harbaugh hoisting the hardware. The Wolverines were 15-0 and national champs for the first time since 1997.It was a moment to savor for junior center Greg Crippen of Northborough, and one he gratefully and unforgettably soon shared with his dad, Tom.

“Seeing my dad on the field was really cool,” Crippen, 21, said via phone from Ann Arbor, Michigan. “I got one (field) pass, and he got to come down.

“It was very nice celebrating with him because he has always been my biggest supporter and done so much for me. So that was probably a great moment for him, and I know it was for me.”

Greg Crippen and his father Tom pose together on the field after Michigan won the College Football National Championship.

Crippen’s mom, Sue, and his sister, Karoline, a 2023 Algonquin Regional graduate and freshman at Northeastern, where she’s a member of the crew team and studying business, looked on from low in the stands with a host of blue-clad Wolverine backers.

It was a moment to reflect and relish for Tom Crippen, who was raised in the Main South section of Worcester and became a Michigan football fan through a friend-of-a-friend connection a few years after graduating from South High in 1988.

A proud dad remembering how Greg, then 14, left home to attend Milton Academy as a freshman, relocated to IMG Academy in Florida for 2½ years and headed to Michigan midway through his senior year as an early enrollee.

Junior center Greg Crippen of Northborough celebrates Michigan’s national championship victory over Washington on Monday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“I just remember being down on the field, coaching Greg from youth and all of the long days,” Crippen said. “Just starting out as a young player and working his way up, the time commitment, the football commitment, the school commitment.

“All the time away from his family. And we’re on the field after the national championship. I just said, ‘Let’s just look around and soak it all in.’ ”

It was the second national championship for Greg Crippen, whose teammates included senior Eamonn Dennis, a 2020 St. John’s graduate from Worcester, and junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, with whom he played at IMG.

Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle takes a snap from center Greg Crippen (51) in the fourth quarter against Michigan State this past season.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound lineman, who was a four-year starter during his prep career, capped off his senior season by captaining IMG to an 8-0 record and the top ranking in multiple polls, including USA Today and MaxPreps.

“That was an unbelievable year, too,” Crippen recalled. “We were so talented. This year we didn’t lose (as well). It’s unbelievable.

“It’s kind of crazy you’re national champion. At the same time, you feel like your hard work should show that. The result should be that if we worked that hard, and I know we did.”

Michigan's Greg Crippen prepares for the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against Texas Christian.

Crippen and the rest of the Wolverines spent Monday night in Texas before returning to campus Tuesday. He was back at class the following day and figures the players will get a couple of weeks off before the offseason ends and it’s back to work in the weight room.

If all goes as planned, Crippen will get back to Central Mass. next weekend to catch up with family and friends.

Crippen didn’t play in the national championship, but saw action in nine games this season, including a win over Iowa on Dec. 2 as the Wolverines clinched their third consecutive Big Ten championship and locked up their third straight trip to the national playoffs.

Michigan's Greg Crippen saw action in the Big Ten title game against Iowa.

A soon-to-be three-year-letterwinner, Crippen has yet to start for the Wolverines, although he appears to be the front-runner to step in at center and lead the offensive line next season. Rather than get frustrated, he has remained focused.

“Of course you want to get in the game and play,” said Crippen, who was a four-star recruit coming out of IMG and ranked as high as the nation’s No. 5 center. “Be the guy who is in the game and wins and stuff like that.

“But there’s a good saying Coach Harbaugh says, ‘Don’t get bitter, get better.’ I’m always just trying to do something. I obviously wasn't good enough to be in, especially this season, but I really felt I took a big step forward, And I have every year, but this year (more so).”

Those areas of improvement include physically, by adding a quality 15 or so pounds to his frame, and mentally, keeping things simple by adopting and adhering to a live-and-learn approach.

Crippen, who has two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting as a sophomore, is also excelling in the classroom, academics being on the biggest reasons he selected Michigan. He’s majoring in sports management, has a 3.3 grade point average and is a two-time academic All-Big Ten honoree.

“Everything I do, I want to do it right, and I want to do it my best,” Crippen said. “I feel like if you do that with everything, it will come easier when you really need to be good at something.”

