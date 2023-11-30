What kind of coach is IU getting in Curt Cignetti? Watch his interview with Pat McAfee.

So what can Indiana football fans expect from new head coach Curt Cignetti?

An appearance earlier this month on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" offers a glimpse into the James Madison coach's personality.

Cignetti joined the former Colts punter's show on-set in Harrisonburg, Va., ahead of James Madison's big game against Appalachian State (big enough for College GameDay to visit).

Much of the segment focused on the NCAA's decision not to grant the then-undefeated Dukes a waiver from an NCAA rule that prevents them from being eligible for postseason play this season. James Madison is in the midst of a two-year transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) after moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The NCAA requires such “reclassifying” teams to be ineligible for the FBS postseason during this two-year period.

Here are a few highlights:

∎ "... the head coach becomes responsible for creating the identity and the culture," Cignetti said. "And basically what do we look for? I mean, you have to have good players, right? There's a bunch of good players out there, but you have to develop them. Character is big. I'm big on character. I'm old-fashioned. I'll look at the transcripts and see how many absences a guy has, stuff like that. I'm a little old-school in that regard."

∎ "Look, I'm 62 years old. I plan on coaching to about 75. But I know the grass ain't always greener."

∎ "I thought (the NCAA would) make the right decision last summer when we petitioned the first time," Cignetti said. "We were the first team to transition in one year and play a full FBS schedule and go to 85 scholarships and win the Sun Belt... That's decent. Then I thought maybe there was some pressure on them to make the right decision this time around. Because of they screwed up the Tez Walker thing, the head guy stepped in and made the right decision for them. I thought he might do the same thing for us. But when you have four committees ruling on something like this. It's hard to get three people to agree on anything, you had four committees. Like, I wish when I was asked why did you punt, I could say my subcommittee recommended it."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti interview with Pat McAfee