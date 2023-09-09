'It kind of clicked into place for us': Norton's pass game shines in win at Streetsboro

Brothers Noah and Buddy Willig helped Norton football rout Northwest in its opener Friday in Canal Fulton.

STREETSBORO — Speed and power.

There's no combination quite like it in high school football.

Norton unleashed plenty of both Friday, including three first-half touchdown passes, to send an opening salvo in the Metro Athletic Conference race, surging to a 35-14 win over host Streetsboro.

With the Rockets focused on stopping the Panthers' powerful ground game, Norton turned to its speed through the air, with all three of its touchdown passes coming from greater than 50 yards out.

"We knew they were going to be ready for our run game and that's what we've shown the first three weeks, that's what we had to do to win and our passing game hadn't been there yet," Panthers coach Glen Kruger said. "But tonight, it kind of clicked into place for us, the stuff we've been working on going back to July in seven-on-sevens and through the season, and it kind of clicked together."

Where did Norton's sizzling speed come from?

The Willig brothers primarily, who accounted for the Panthers' first trio of touchdowns, all on passes from senior quarterback Zach Bowman. The brothers got going right away, starting on the Panthers' first play from scrimmage, when Bowman tossed a screen to Noah Willig and the senior darted across the field for a 64-yard score.

"They're special, they're fast and they make plays," Bowman said. "So get them the ball in open space and they'll do the rest of the work."

Then, it was Willig's younger brother's turn, as Bowman found Buddy Willig over the top on a third and 12 for a 79-yard touchdown, then found the sophomore again up the seam for a 54-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

"They're special players, man," Kruger said of Friday's three Willig touchdowns. "Everybody can see it. They work hard in practice, they get after it, they're competitors and they're selfless.

"I mean they made two big plays for us scoring, so if you watch them, when they're not getting the ball, they're blocking down the field, they're hustling on defense. I can't say enough about them. They're great kids, they come from a great family and they do a great job for us every single week, every single day."

Those big plays were set up, of course, by Norton's well-established ability to run the football.

The power of the Panthers (4-0, 1-0) also paid off on defense, as they made the Rockets earn every running yard and put plenty of pressure on quarterback Cohen Klimak. Norton's defensive heroics included starting the night by holding Streetsboro to consecutive three-and-outs, not to mention a pair of interceptions in the second half.

The Rockets (3-1, 0-1), to their credit, hung around after the Panthers' first punch.

Indeed, Streetsboro got within two scores at the half on a fine pass from Klimak, under duress, to senior Preston Hopperton (5 catches, 66 yards, TD) down the left sideline for a 37-yard touchdown to draw within 21-7.

The Rockets had a chance to draw even closer after forcing a three-and-out to start the second half and then mustering a 14-play drive to the tip of the red zone. But Streetsboro's drive fizzled from there.

And then Norton landed its second punch.

A couple of knockout blows, to be precise, as Panthers senior running back Lucas Dobbins (13 carries, 133 yards, TD) exploded through the left side for a 66-yard score and senior linebacker Andrew Lewis added a pick-six.

Klimak also hit the century mark, for the Rockets, turning 27 carries into 127 yards.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Willig brothers, aerial attack shine in Norton football victory