'It kind of came out of left field:' Iowa Cubs fans shocked, scared and saddened by sale of team

When Iowa Cubs season ticket-holder J.T. Nutt woke up Wednesday morning, he scrolled through his email and noticed a message from Michael Gartner.

The team’s longtime owner had emailed fans to let them know the team was being sold.

“It kind of came out of left field,” Nutt said. “Pun not intended.”

The news that Endeavor, a global sports, entertainment and marketing company based in Beverly Hills, California, was buying the Cubs evoked shock, sadness and even fear for the future of the AAA team, the top minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Gartner, who purchased the team with his associates back in 1999, has worked to maintain a comfortable, homey atmosphere at city-owned Principal Park. Will the family-friendly vibe survive under Endeavor, which purchased eight other minor league teams through a new organization called Diamond Baseball Holdings?

"Having someone here locally owning this franchise is something that connects with all of us," said Iowa Cubs fan Jeff Hermann. "Having somebody from 2,000 miles across the country, they don't care what happens to the team. They don't connect with us personally."

Iowa Cubs fans reacted with apprehension to Wednesday's sale of the team.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said he hopes concerns like Hermann's fade over time. Cownie said Gartner kept him in the loop about the sale and he has faith that the new ownership group will follow in the footsteps of Gartner and his partners.

Cownie said the new owners already are well on their way by keeping Sam Bernabe, longtime Iowa Cubs president and general manager, at the team's helm.

More on Iowa Cubs sale

"Sam has been the guy that is, at least for the last five to 10 years, been right out there in front every single day and through thick and thin, good days and bad days," Cownie said. "He has always been calm and easy and reasonable to work with. So, I feel like if that's the transition for the next few years with Sam remaining there, I think that'll create a great opportunity for us to continue with at least the relationship that we've had."

Story continues

Gartner said this week the new group will take over the lease for the stadium, which runs through 2027. It's a move that assures the team will stay in Des Moines until at least then and potentially longer, with the option for a pair of five-year extensions.

In January, the team announced that it had signed a 10-year Professional Development License with the Chicago Cubs. It ensures that as long as the team follows the guidelines of the agreement, including maintaining facility standards, it will remain an affiliate of the Cubs. The team already was in the process of working with the city on required improvements to the park, and Cownie said that won't change with Wednesday's news.

"Obviously the city has ongoing investments in there but we want to make sure it's in top-notch shape," Cownie said. "So, I'm sure that we're going to be a participant in maintaining the quality of the facility."

Still, fans like Hermann have questions: What's the long-term future of the club? Will ticket prices change? What about the stadium experience? Gartner maintains that fans won't notice a difference when they come to the park. But they are certain to notice that Gartner and his associates no longer will be roaming around the park, making sure everything is going properly.

That's something Nutt, a season ticket-holder through his family's company for more than 30 years, will miss. He wrote an email to Gartner on Wednesday, thanking him.

"I think they've always done things the right way," he said. "I just hope the new ownership group continues to do the same."

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Cubs fans worried as California-based Endeavor takes over team