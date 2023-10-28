Kincaid South Fork football exits playoffs with most wins since 1994

KINCAID — Kincaid South Fork’s seniors could beam about what they had accomplished over their extensive time together.

They were the first group to usher the football program’s first home playoff game since 1994.

“It definitely made history in this community,” South Fork senior lineman Connor Henley said following a 42-30 loss to Cambridge Ridgewood in the first round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs at Jack Hanlon Field on Friday.

“I think we brought pride back into the town. It just means a lot, I don’t know what else to say. I’m speechless honestly.”

High school football playoffs: Scores, schedule from around the Springfield area

The eighth-seeded Ponies (7-3) came out rearing to go.

South Fork’s Brody Pop recovered a fumbled snap on Ridgewood’s first possession and quarterback Jarred Tracey snuck into the end zone for a 6-0 lead.

Ridgewood’s run game took hold after that.

Senior running back Taylor Snook reeled off a 78-yard touchdown and wound up with 198 rushing yards and two scores for the No. 9 Spartans, who will play Saturday's winner between No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More and No. 16 Bushnell-Prairie City.

“We knew it was going to be a tough team,” Snook said. “It didn’t really go the way we wanted in the beginning. We fumbled the ball, but we just knew we had to come back and do what we were taught to do and it ended up being really good for us.”

‘Football family’: Why these linemen are a big deal at Kincaid South Fork

Ridgewood (8-2) totaled 391 rushing yards while attempting one pass that went three yards for a touchdown with just 8.2 seconds left in the first half for a 22-12 halftime lead.

“They’ve got a nice football team and we knew emotionally that they would come out and they did,” Ridgewood coach Patrick Elder said of South Fork. “We showed a little nerves there, but I was proud of our kids. Once they settled down, they executed pretty well.”

Kincaid South Fork's Jarred Tracey attempts a pass during the first round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs against Cambridge Ridgewood at Jack Hanlon Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Snook’s 11-yard TD run extended the margin 28-12 early in the third period. He started out the season as a tight end before shifting over to tailback.

Snook derives his speed and explosiveness from track and the weight room.

“I’ve loved the change,” Snook said. “I love running the ball and the responsibility that comes with it.”

Tracey’s 36-yard TD pass to Brody Lush and Henley’s fumble recovery on another botched snap by Ridgewood offered the Ponies a chance to cut that deficit to one possession.

But Ridgewood’s Preston Moriarity, who also ran for 88 yards, gobbled up an interception on fourth down. He returned the pick to midfield and Roy Sandberg’s 25-yard TD carry virtually extinguished the threat late in the third.

Tracey completed 7 of 14 passing attempts for 193 yards with one TD and a pick. Dial ran for 80 yards and caught a 5-yard TD pass from Lush on a trick play in the first half. Levi Davis had two catches for 75 yards.

More: First round playoff predictions for high school football games in the Springfield area

“We’ve taken leaps and strides for the last three years that I’ve been playing,” said Davis, a senior out of Morrisonville, which coops with South Fork. “We’ve gotten so much better. So many players have grown – hell of a team.”

It was the most wins in team history in nearly three decades.

“I thought we fought hard tonight,” Henley said. “We could’ve done a couple of things a little bit better. It’s the best season since 1994, and it means a lot to be a part of this team.”

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: I8FA playoffs: Kincaid South Fork football falls to Cambridge Ridgewood