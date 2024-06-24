Kimmich says Bayern-critical statements refer to two, three years ago

Germany's Joshua Kimmich celebrates his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Tom Weller/dpa

Germany defender Joshua Kimmich has said that critical statements on the Bayern Munich leadership in a television documentary don't reflect his current relationship with club bosses.

Kimmich said in the documentary covering several years by public broadcasters ZDF that he was disappointed, hurt and felt "left alone" by the club during the coronavirus pandemic when he did not want to get vaccinated for a long time.

"The statements are from two or three years ago," Kimmich said after Sunday's 1-1 draw against Switzerland at Euro 2024, adding that "other people were in charge" at the time.

Bayern were in a transition from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to Oliver Kahn as CEO at the time. Kahn had to go last year, with Jan-Christian Dreesen his successor.

Kimmich has been at Bayern since 2015 and his latest contract is until 2025. There has been speculation he could leave in summer which would generate a transfer fee for Bayern, or get a renewal.

The right back said he was focussing on the Euros at the moment and then expects talks, insisting that "Bayern will be my first contact.

"It doesn't depend on me alone. How does the club think. What does the club want?" he said.