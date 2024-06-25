Kimmich to QUIT, Leipzig EYE Reds starlet & Calafiori SETBACK - Liverpool transfer news today

Here is your Liverpool FC transfer recap following another busy day of rumours and reports.

The Reds are yet to formalise any deals but the links keep on coming, with Joshua Kimmich, Riccardo Calafiori and Maximilian Beier all on the agenda today.

There are also updates on potential exits for several of Liverpool's academy graduates, including Caoimhin Kelleher.

JOSHUA KIMMICH COULD QUIT BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern Munich are willing to cash in on Joshua Kimmich this summer and Liverpool have been named among the Germany international’s preferred destinations according to a new report.

Kimmich, 29, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2025 and there are no contract talks planned until after the European Championship, where the right-back-cum-midfielder is starring for hosts Germany.

However, it's been reported that it's unlikely that those talks will result in a new deal.

He is not against the idea of running down his contract and leaving on a free next summer with Sky Sport Deutschland now stating that it’s more than likely that Kimmich ends up leaving Bayern.

Commanding a salary of around €20 million per annum, Kimmich is among Bayern’s top earners but has now “come to terms” with the idea of leaving FC Hollywood according to the report.

Five teams have been named as potential next destinations for Kimmich with the player keen on heading to either Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona should he end up leaving Bavaria.

RB LEIPZIG AMONG SUITORS FOR TYLER MORTON

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is the subject of significant transfer interest from other clubs, with the Reds needing to make a big decision about his future.

The Times reports that Morton is at the centre of a lot of interest from European sides. It appears that several heavyweights are hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty around his place at Liverpool.

RB Leipzig are the headline club here. They would like to sign Morton permanently and believe he'd 'flourish' with them, given their track record at developing talent.

Sevilla, Feyenoord, Eintracht Frankfurt are also mentioned, along with 'some Premier League clubs'.

Morton thoroughly impressed on loan at Hull City last season, alongside fellow Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho.

It will undoubtedly be a huge summer for Morton. First on his list will be impressing Arne Slot in pre-season training as his dream will be earning a senior squad spot with Liverpool.

But if he can't do that, the Reds will need to set an asking price. That will likely be quite high - certainly upwards of £20m. Maybe even closer to £30m.

LIVERPOOL SUFFER RICCARDO CALAFIORI SETBACK

Liverpool have been dealt another significant transfer blow as Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori closes in on a lucrative move to Juventus.

The Italian defender has been linked with the Reds in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano even confirming Liverpool's interest in the 22-year-old.

Anfield Watch recently analysed why Calafiori would be a perfect fit for Liverpool after his impressive displays with Bologna, helping the Italian side qualify for the 2024/25 Champions League.

While he would have been an excellent addition to Liverpool's squad, it appears that the Reds will have to move on to other targets in the near future.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Juventus are closing in on the signature of Calafiori and the Oldy Lady are currently finalising a £34m to £42m move with Bologna.

Thiago Motta, who was Bologna's head coach last season, was recently appointed Juventus manager, giving the Turin side an obvious advantage in the race for Calafiori's services.

MAXIMILIAN BEIER NOT PUSHING FOR HOFFENHEIM EXIT

Liverpool transfer target Maximilian Beier has made a decision on his future amid significant interest from Europe's elite sides.

The Hoffenheim forward has enjoyed a wonderful breakout season in Germany, providing 16 goals and three assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

A brilliant campaign has been capped by inclusion in Germany's squad for Euro 2024, although Beier has made just one appearance at the tournament so far.

The 21-year-old has regularly featured as both a centre-forward and left winger over the course of the season, with some of the world's top clubs having taken notice of his impressive displays.

One of those is Liverpool, who have reportedly joined rivals Manchester United in the race for the forward. He boasts a tantalising release clause of just £27.5m.

However, Liverpool's pursuit of Beier may become slightly more challenging due to the fact that the two-cap German international isn't willing to force a move away from Hoffenheim this summer, according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers).

Despite interest from Liverpool and Man Utd, as well as the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid, Beier is prepared to wait for the right move.

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER'S ASKING PRICE INCREASES

Caoimhin Kelleher

Chelsea v Liverpool EFL Cup 25/02/2024. Carabao Cup Final Caoimhin Kelleher 62 of Liverpool makes a save from a shot at goal by Conor Gallagher 23 of Chelsea during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 25 February 2024. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only DataCo restrictions apply See www.football-dataco.com , Copyright: xGrahamxHuntx PSI-19105-0095

Liverpool have now doubled their asking price for Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman is expected to leave Anfield this summer.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool now want £35m for Caoimhin Kelleher if they're to sell this summer. There's interest in the player, too.

Kelleher has quite publicly talked about wanting to leave Liverpool in pursuit of first-team football. The Reds, though, won't let that happen too easily.

This is a £35m asking price for a player who featured just 10 times in the Premier League last season. It's also a significantly higher price than previously reported.

HITC, for instance, mentioned the £15m+ price tag claimed all over the place a few weeks ago. Well, it appears Liverpool want well over £15m - in fact, over double that.

STANISLAV LOBOTKA TIPPED FOR UNLIKELY ANFIELD MOVE

Stanislav Lobotka of Slovakia applauds fans during UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 - Slovakia vs Ukraine, UEFA European Football Championship in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 21 2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xx/xx IPA_Agency_IPA47399390

Liverpool are reportedly interested in an unlikely move for Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka after his impressive displays at Euro 2024.

The midfielder has been representing Slovakia at the tournament in Germany, alongside another Liverpool target in David Hancko, and has shone with his dynamic performances in the engine room.

The Napoli star, who helped the Italian side win their first Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022/23 campaign, has been one of Europe's most underappreciated talents over recent seasons, featuring in all 38 league games for his club last term.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have taken notice of Lobotka's performances and are considering making a move for the 29-year-old.

Apparently, Lobotka would cost the Reds around £34m in the summer market, with his Napoli deal set to expire in 2027 - although they have the option to extend that by a further year.

While Lobotka is a fine player, a move to Anfield looks extremely unlikely.

