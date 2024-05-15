Kimmich confirmed as German Euro 2024 squad member

Germany's Joshua Kimmich gestures as he leaves the pitch jubilant following the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at Deutsche Bank Park. Kimmich has been confirmed as the latest German Euro 2024 squad member, by actor Wolfgang Bahro. Arne Dedert/dpa

Bayern Munich full back Joshua Kimmich has been confirmed as the latest German Euro 2024 squad member, by actor Wolfgang Bahro.

Bahro made the announcement outside the set of long-running television soap opera "Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten" (Good Times, Bad Times), of which Kimmich is a big fan.

Kimmich, 29, has been moved back from midfield to his original position of right back by club and country lately. He has 84 caps and the Euros will be his fifth major tournament.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will announce the full provisional squad on Thursday but the national federation DFB has started to leak names in a rather unconventional way since Sunday, via traditional and social media, influencers and an art gallery, to generate excitement and avoid media leaks.

The other 12 players revealed so far are goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defenders Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Robin Koch, midfielders Aleksandar Pavlovic, Robert Andrich, Pascal Gross and Chris Führich, plus forwards Leroy Sane, Niclas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz.