Kimmi Chex's Top 5 under-the-radar fantasy surprises through Week 2

The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) Nick Chubb pointed the finger at himself, taking the blame for a touchdown run that should have put away the Jets. ''I probably shouldn't have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,'' Chubb said. Two days after the Browns collapsed and blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose 31-30 to New York, Chubb said he made a mistake by going into the end zone for his third TD with 1:55 left.