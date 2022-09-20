Kimmi Chex's Top 5 under-the-radar fantasy surprises through Week 2
NFL Network's Kimmi Chex lists her top five under-the-radar fantasy surprises through Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on 'NFL Fantasy Live'.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Nick Chubb pointed the finger at himself, taking the blame for a touchdown run that should have put away the Jets. ''I probably shouldn't have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,'' Chubb said. Two days after the Browns collapsed and blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose 31-30 to New York, Chubb said he made a mistake by going into the end zone for his third TD with 1:55 left.
Cousins crumbled under pressure on Monday night
The Lions ground game has run wild over the first two weeks
Tennessee Titans must win at the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to avoid first 0-2 start of the Mike Vrabel era. Here's how to watch the game.
The Bills look to keep it rolling against the Titans in Week 2.
Vegas police are investigating an incident in which Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray was struck in the face after Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 3 of the season including Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
Hart, who played for the Titans last season, allegedly swung at a Tennessee player and connected with a coach instead.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.