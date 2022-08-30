Kimmi Chex's cheat sheet for drafting fantasy RBs in 2022
NFL Network's Kimmi Chex discusses the value of Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson, and Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson in a snapshot of her cheat sheet for drafting fantasy running backs ahead of the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network