Kimmi Chex lists five breakout players for 2021 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Kimmi Chex lists five fantasy breakout players for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
What will the final regular-season records be for each of the 32 NFL teams?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado preview their least favorite NFL future bets before the season.
The Houston Texans have waived former 2018 fourth-round receiver Keke Coutee as a move to finish off their 53-man roster.
The Buccaneers return all 22 starters, so they had little room for newcomers. In its initial 53-player roster, Tampa Bay kept only 10 newcomers. Six of seven draft choices made the team, with only seventh-round selection Chris Wilcox getting cut. Kicker Jose Borregales, who handled the kicking duties in the preseason finale at Houston with [more]
A few quick thoughts and observations on the Packers' first 53-man roster in 2021.
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
Heres a look at the best players available now that all 32 NFL rosters have made it through Tuesdays final cuts.
Asante Samuel clearly has his issues with Bill Belichick.
The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well. Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the Patriots. Hoyer has been with [more]
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
Here's a look at five potential destinations for Cam Newton after he was released by the Patriots on Tuesday.
It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]
Cam Newton has been cut and Mac Jones is the Patriots' new starting QB, according to Jim McBride. Here's the best reaction from Twitter to the news.
The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City. Take the offensive line, for example. The unit had been dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl fiasco, forcing general manager Brett Veach to tear it down and start all over.
The Patriots released QB Cam Newton Tuesday morning and named rookie Mac Jones their starter, our insider Phil Perry has confirmed.
The bubble has not burst for receiver Jalen Hurd. Yet. Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 2019 third-round receiver has made the initial 53-man roster for 2021. Hurd, injured through his first two NFL seasons, has yet to play in a regular-season game. There had been significant speculation as to whether the [more]
The Browns have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. All eight of the team’s draft picks have made it through the cut and all seven 2020 picks also remain on the active roster. There are 22 players back on offense from last season, but 12 new defensive players make it clear where [more]
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly cut two former New England Patriots players as NFL teams trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
There weren't many major surprises from the Rams on Tuesday, but these players looked like they could've made the 53-man roster.
The Broncos have gotten their roster to 53. It happened through a combination of moves, from releasing 22 players to making some trades to placing multiple players on the reserve/PUP list. Released were tackle Cam Fleming, cornerback Nate Hairston, and DL Shamar Stephen. The team waived tackle Quinn Bailey, tight end Shaun Beyer, receiver Tyrie [more]