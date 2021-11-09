Kimmel Spots Why Aaron Rodgers Is So Much Worse Than Other Anti-Vaxxers

Jimmy Kimmel spent much of his Monday night monologue tearing into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who evaded questions about his vaccine status and then caught the coronavirus, and who has since been spewing anti-vaxxer talking points.

Some, Kimmel noted, are comparing Rodgers to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who’s been out of action this season over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“That’s not fair,” Kimmel said. “Kyrie Irving is wrong, but at least he’s honest. Aaron Rodgers let everyone around him think he was vaccinated when he wasn’t. He’s not Kyrie Irving. He’s Bernie Madoff.”

Rodgers also cited civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. as he defended himself, claiming “the great MLK said you have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.”

Kimmel wasn’t having it.

“You didn’t object, you pretended you were vaccinated and snuck around,” he said. “Always a good move for a white millionaire to half-quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by the way.”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

