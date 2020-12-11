Kimi Raikkonen forced to tackle blaze after car is engulfed by fire in Abu Dhabi

Fire emerges from the car of Kimi Raikkonen during practice for the Abu Dhabi grand prix - GETTY IMAGES

Formula One once again was forced to breath a huge sigh of relief after after Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo was engulfed in flames during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 90-minute session was halted with 17 minutes on the clock after the engine in Raikkonen’s car went up in a plume of smoke and fire.

Raikkonen, nicknamed 'The Iceman', hot-footed it out of his cockpit and, grabbing a fire extinguisher, coolly put out the flames with the help of on-track marshals.

The session was red-flagged for a dozen minutes as Raikkonen's chargrilled car was moved to safety.

The sight of a car engulfed in flames something F1 authorities hoped they had seen the back of. But this incident comes just weeks after Romain Grosjean miraculously survived a 140mph fireball horror crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchman miraculously emerged from his car, which had been sliced in two and was turned into a fireball, with only minor burns to his hands.

Flames from the back of Kimi Raikkonen's car brought a temporary halt to FP2 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cY1qi7Cr6d — Formula 1 (@F1) December 11, 2020

F1 officials promised an urgent investigation into questions surrounding that crash with Ross Brawn, the sport’s Managing Director of Motorsports, admitting the scale of the blaze in particular was a major concern.

Once practice resumed Valtteri Bottas beat the returning Lewis Hamilton to top spot in the UAE capital.