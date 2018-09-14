How Kimi Raikkonen's move to Sauber exposes some of F1's biggest problems

Kimi Raikkonen will switch the red of Ferrari for a Sauber seat for 2019 and 2020 - Getty Images AsiaPac

Kimi Raikkonen's move from Ferrari to Sauber for 2019 and 2020 is a mixed blessing. Sauber have gained a top-class, Formula One world champion who will help their resurgence from back of the pack to regular midfield runners.

It also means Raikkonen finishes his career exactly where he started it in 2001. And one of F1's great characters and most successful drivers remains in the sport for another two years. A nice story.

But, with seemingly fewer and fewer opportunities for talented young drivers, has Raikkonen deprived someone else of a seat with his decision to continue in the sport rather than retiring post-Ferrari - and move towards the back of the field for a final hurrah? Or something significantly less exciting than a hurrah.

The reality is complicated. But Raikkonen's switch from Ferrari does highlight some of F1's biggest and most pressing problems.

The first of these is opportunity. Raikkonen is a veteran. By the end of his Sauber contract in 2020 he will overtake Rubens Barrichello as the most experienced F1 driver in history with over 330 starts. He will also be 41.

Kimi Raikkonen has been a regular fixture on the podium this season Credit: ap

Does he really need to take the Sauber seat at this stage in his life? Is it not like the ageing Premier League player who drops down the divisions to continue his career until he's on the bench for a midweek game at Billericay?

Raikkonen is an F1 great but past his best. Yet as pole position two weeks ago showed, he is still a fine driver. He is undoubtedly more consistent on Sundays than Saturdays in 2018 but his nine podiums in 11 race finishes show that Ferrari's decision to recruit Leclerc is not without risk.

The argument is that Raikkonen has personally stopped a talented up-and-comer from getting one of the 20 seats available in F1. And in a way he has. But the problem with looking at it in this simple way is that it denies the actual reality of the situation and the important undercurrents of the argument.

The 2019 driver market took an unexpected turn when Daniel Ricciardo announced he would leave Red Bull for Renault next year. And, several weeks, a team going into and coming out of administration and many more contracts later and we are left with the unpalatable option of one of the brightest and quickest young drivers on the grid being left without a seat in 2019. That man is Force India's Esteban Ocon.

The plight of Ocon is clouding the Raikkonen/Sauber issue. In short, Ocon is likely to lose his seat at his current team to Williams's Lance Stroll, whose father is part of the consortium of investors who bought the team after it went into administration.

Esteban Ocon has performed excellently in his first two F1 seasons Credit: getty images

Ocon, in his second season in F1, had potential options at Renault - handy for a French driver to be with a French team - and McLaren - less handy but still useful to have a French driver powered by Renault power. But Ricciardo's move and Fernando Alonso's retirement put that all into doubt. Other teams, like Toro Rosso, were not keen to sign a driver who is signed to Mercedes-Benz. And that is fair enough. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Ocon had contracts already signed but teams went back on their word and hit out at the "hidden agenda and lies" going in in the background.

The problem is not necessarily the young drivers not getting seats. It's that few seats are available in general and the nature of getting them is very complicated with teams, sponsors, engine suppliers and management all trying to find the best option for their many conflicting and converging interests.

Is Ocon a better driver than Stroll? Yes. He has out-qualified his rated team mate Sergio Perez in 2018 already and trails him narrowly in the championship. But Stroll is steel a teenager, finished within touching distance of Felipe Massa in his debut season but has been driving a rotten Williams car this season.

As Daniel Ricciardo pointed out, there are many young drivers in F1 in their early twenties and even teens. The problem is that the top teams' young driver programs and a shrinking grid mean we have a surplus of talent. Finding seats for all of your "junior" drivers on the grid and getting the best talent for your main team is not easy.

Some simply have to move on, like current Formula E-champion and former Red Bull junior driver Jean-Eric Vergne. Others bounce around between reserve, sim and race driver roles, like Daniil Kvyat (Red Bull and then Ferrari and maybe Red Bull again...) and Pascal Wehrlein (Mercedes).

Sauber are a team who have nurtured talent like Raikkonen himself, Felipe Massa, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Sergio Perez and Robert Kubica. But times have changed. Unfortunately, there is not space for all of it and pure talent is only one consideration as the non-works teams struggle for survival.

Sauber could still end up with the 24-year-old Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (another Ferrari junior) in their second seat. Although the situation developed quickly, the Finn's evident desire to stay in F1 - he left Ferrari and F1 in 2009, remember - meant Raikkonen was an option Sauber could only have dreamed of weeks previously. It was absolutely the right decision.

Kimi Raikkonen made his F1 debut for Sauber in 2001 Credit: getty images

The second, smaller and less significant issue is personality. Raikkonen is still a big character in the sport. He has mellowed a little in recent years. Who would have ever thought he'd announce his move to Sauber via social media, for example? He did, however, sarcastically tell the press that he chose to stay in F1 not because he still had the desire to do so but because he wanted to play "head games" with the media.

Raikkonen's continued presence gives us another two years of this. Taciturn press interviews. More jokes about ice cream, more references to "leave me alone, I know what I'm doing" and more amusing team radio.

There are few in the field that offer the sport as much all-round value as the 2007 world champion. Max Verstappen, perhaps. In an age of sanitised media image and media coaching Raikkonen is a gem. There may not be another one like him.

Ultimately, he still has the pace to be competitive and the analogy of a fading footballer does not quite stand up. Michael Schumacher re-entered F1 in 2010 with Mercedes and was a pale imitation of the all conquering driver of the 2000s. Nobody much minded then.

The truth is that Raikkonen has left Ferrari and in his place we have the 20-year-old Leclerc. He is one of the most promising drivers on the grid and a younger and more inexperienced driver than Ferrari have promoted for several decades. He will line up alongside a four-time world champion next year and could push him to the edge.

Whatever your views on Raikkonen's Sauber switch and the driver market, that is something to be excited about without reservation.