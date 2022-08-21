Kimi Räikkönen on first NASCAR Cup Series race: ‘It was good fun’
Kimi Räikkönen reacted to his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen, calling it 'good fun'.
Driving a third car under the Project 91 heading for Trackhouse Racing, Raikkonen was bumped out early.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kimi Räikkönen’s NASCAR Cup Series debut ended with a thud. Räikkönen, the 2007 Formula One World Champion, was the victim of a stack-up exiting the inner loop at Watkins Glen International. Restarting 22nd to begin the final stage of Sunday’s race, Räikkönen found himself behind the contact from Trackhouse Racing teammate […]
Watch as Kimi Räikkönen gets caught up in a crash at Watkins Glen involving his teammate Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon, ending the F1 world champion's first NASCAR Cup Series start early.
Kyle Larson was looking for a jolt of momentum. The reigning NASCAR Cup champion, winless since his only victory of the season at Auto Club Speedway in February, beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race Sunday. Elliott was seeking his eighth career road course victory and had control of the race late, but a caution gave Larson a chance and he took advantage, moving Elliott to the left coming out of the first turn, then pulling away for a weekend Xfinity-Cup sweep.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chase Elliott had little to say after winning his first NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship on Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International. The two-time track winner was muscled out of the lead in Turn 1 by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson on the final restart with five laps to go. […]
Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen.
Watch as Kimi Räikkönen and Chase Elliott battle shortly after the Stage 2 restart at Watkins Glen.
Hendrick Motorsports President and General Manager Jeff Andrews talks about the contact between Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott in the closing laps at Watkins Glen.
Kyle Larson speaks about his move on Chase Elliott into turn 1 on the final restart at Watkins Glen saying he did what he had to do.
Kyle Larson won Sunday's Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Here's what drivers had to say after the race.
Kyle Larson moved past teammate Chase Elliott on the final restart and won Sunday's Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.
Kyle Larson also won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International to complete a weekend sweep at the road course.
NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott clinched the Regular Season Championship at Sunday’s event at Watkins Glen International. Elliott — pole-starter for Sunday’s race — finished the first stage of the Go Bowling at The Glen with an insurmountable lead in the Cup Series standings. He secured a bonus of 15 playoff points, which […]
