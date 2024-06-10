Kimberly prepares for first state tourney appearance since 2011

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kimberly girls soccer outscored its opponents 14-0 in four playoff games to clinch a spot in the division one state tournament for just the third time in program history. That stellar postseason stretch followed a near-perfect regular season where the Papermakers won 17 of 20 games with two losses and one draw, including a 13-game win streak during the middle of the year.

Kimberly enters the state tournament as the four-seed and will play top-seeded Waunakee on Friday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m., a rematch of the Papermakers’ first loss of the season back on April 6.

Check out how the Makers are feeling, in the video above, just two wins away from a state championship.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.