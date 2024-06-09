Kimberly, Plymouth, & Kiel girls soccer clinch State Tournament berth

(WFRV) – On Saturday, three local high school girls soccer programs punched their tickets to the WIAA State Tournament.

SCORES:

D1 – #1 Kimberly 4, #1 D.C. Everest 0

D3 – #1 Plymouth 2, #2 Notre Dame Academy 1

D4 – #1 Kiel 6, #2 Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 0

D4 – #1 Cedar Grove-Belgium 3, #2 Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 1

