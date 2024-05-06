Kimberly head coach Freddie Owens joins Sports Xtra

(WFRV) – Freddie Owens is back in the coaching scene after a year off of basketball. The former Wisconsin Badgers star and interim UW Green Bay coach, Owens is taking over the Kimberly Papermakers boys basketball program.

Owens joins Sports Director Burke Griffin on Sports Xtra and breaks down his decision to leave the college ranks and how his family played a part in taking the Papermakers job.

Check out the full interview above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.