Kimberly girls soccer falls short in D1 State Championship game

(WFRV) – The Kimberly girls soccer program falls short of their first gold ball after a 2-1 loss to Muskego in the division one state championship game.

The Papermakers punched their ticket to the WIAA Girls State Soccer Tournament this season for the first time since 2011.

The Kimberly girls were riding high into the title game after the Papermakers knocked off top seed, Waunakee, in the state semifinals with a final score, 1-0.

Kimberly got out to a 1-0 lead off the leg of senior Emily McCarthy with just six seconds remaining before halftime.

From there, Muskego scored two goals in the second half to defeat Kimberly with a final score of 2-1. Papermakers star player McCarthy suffered an injury that sidelined her for majority of the second half.

Kimberly takes home a silver ball after a memorable season where they posted a 22-3 record.

To watch highlights and postgame comments, click the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.