Kimberly defense rises to occasion as Papermakers clinch share of FVA title; plus Neenah, Kaukauna, Menasha get wins

APPLETON - Landen VanOfferen was all smiles late Friday night. And for good reason.

The Kimberly junior defender showed great awareness and even better hands in plucking an interception and racing 76 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Papermakers' 14-0 victory over Appleton North in a Fox Valley Association rivalry game at Paul Engen Field.

The win helped Kimberly (7-1, 6-1) grab a share of the Fox Valley Association title with Kaukauna.

VanOfferen, a rangy 6-foot-4 defensive back, said that North had run the play before in the game and that helped with his recognition of the formation.

"It was more reaction," he said. "They ran the play and I bit a little bit on the first time and then I saw it (this time). It’s like a read — Coach talked about it and I was able to execute and make the play."

Kimberly also scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Carson Pendleton to Bryson Vieth in the first quarter in a game where points were at a premium with both teams featuring top defenses and inclement weather.

"The elements were tough for us," VanOfferen said. "But we talked about it all week — we got to deal with the elements. Our defense played amazing, same with the offense. It was just a great team win for sure."

Kimberly coach Chad Michalkiewicz said the team's defense, which held North to 69 rushing yards, played "lights out."

"Shout out to the defensive coaches, they did an unbelievable job," Michalkiewicz said. "It's always like that against North. You don’t want to give them a good field. So punting is OK in this game and adding in the elements, the risk/reward of passing is tipped so heavy, you just want to grind it out offensively.

"But the defense a couple of times they had to defend a short field and they did it with flying colors."

Michalkiewicz added that he felt his team rebounded nicely from its loss to Kaukauna the week before.

"We didn’t play well enough to win (against Kaukauna) and the other team made more plays than we did," he said. "But you still have to dangle the carrot. We didn’t talk about (the conference championship) at all — everybody knew. But we knew we were going to come in and play one of the top defenses in the conference, a really good football program and you saw the forecast all week. So there’s a lot of challenges and the kids needed to persevere. And we kind of turned the dial up on them a little bit and they responded in a big way."

VanOfferen agreed.

“Losses can be tough but you learn a lot from losses," he said. "I feel that motivates us to do well and the conference title ... it's big to share it. And here it comes, the playoffs. It starts now."

Mistakes hamper Lightning

North didn't do itself any favors in the loss to the Papermakers, squandering great field position on at least two occasions.

Penalties, fumbles and three total interceptions doomed North.

"That kind of sums up the three losses that we’ve had," North head coach Rob Salm said. "We’ve made our own mistakes. And that’s really what’s frustrating. To be a championship team you can’t make big mistakes at crucial times in the game, and we have to get that fixed."

Salm said the defense will allow North to be competitive in the postseason.

"You either win or you go home. It’s sudden death," he said. "We have a defense that is as good as anybody in the state and that’s a really good place to start. You get to this time of the year, you want to have a good defense. And we just have to be on offense we have to have confidence in ourselves.”

Livestream replay: Watch Kimberly take on Appleton North

Neenah blanks Oshkosh North

Grant Dean had another stellar day running the football, finishing with five touchdowns in leading the Rockets to the shutout of Oshkosh North at Titan Stadium.

Dean scored on runs of 66, 21, 20, 52 and 11 yards as North lead 36-0 at the half. Chase Collins also scored for the Rockets (7-2, 5-2 FVA).

Doriot leads Kaukauna past Appleton East

Finnley Doriot had three touchdowns passes and 208 yards through the air in leading the FVA co-champ Ghosts to the win over the visiting Patriots.

Doriot had scoring strikes to Parker Schuh (43 yards), Leland Hurst (7) and Kyle Kress (12). Connor Kincheloe and Kress also had rushing scores for the Ghosts (8-1, 6-1 FVA).

Kyreese White had a 71-yard rushing score with Michael Morales hauling in a 47-yard touchdown as well for the Patriots (2-7, 1-6).

Menasha shuts out Southwest in FRCC-South finale

Elijah Gigl had a huge rushing day, finishing for 239 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns as the Bluejays rolled past Green Bay Southwest, 21-0.

Logan Liegl added 89 yards passing with a touchdown to Ty Schwartzkopf for Menasha (7-2, 6-1 Fox River Classic Conference-South).

More results: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton and Green Bay area

Around the Valley

Liam Heiges had a touchdown run and a short touchdown pass to Lucas Papendorf and David Schumacher returned a kickoff return 60 yards for a score in Fox Valley Lutheran's 20-7 victory over Freedom. ... Wrightstown (7-2, 5-2 North Eastern Conference) took Luxemburg-Casco to the limit in its 16-12 loss to the Spartans. Trevor Vande Hey had a 54-yard scoring run and Aiden Humprhey added another in the loss, which secured the North Eastern Conference title for the Spartans. ... Xavier beat New London 47-0 to improve to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the Bay Conference. The Hawks led 40-0 at the half. ... Hortonville (5-4, 4-3) fell to Marshfield 17-7 in a Valley Football Association game, committing seven turnovers. Levi Strange had the team's lone touchdown, a 4-yard score in the first quarter. ... Brillion (4-5, 3-4 Eastern Wisconsin Conference) ran for 383 yards on 43 carries to blow past Valders 35-6. Jaden Bastian and Ben Scharrer led the way with 133 and 130 yards, respectively. ... Parrion Peace had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown for Appleton West's lone touchdown in the Terrors' 56-6 loss at Stevens Point.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Kimberly football grabs share of FVA title, shuts down Appleton North