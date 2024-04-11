Kimber twins from Knox Fulton sign with the Tusculum Pioneers

Knoxville, TN — Two of the main stars that led Knoxville to back-to-back 3-A state titles in 2023-24 are coming to Tusculum and playing for the Pioneers.

Wednesday afternoon Fulton boys’ basketball standouts and twin brothers Taj and Denaj Kimber officially signed on to play college basketball at Tusculum University.

Taj scored 12.7 points per game while Denaj averaged 11.2 points per game….. the two always knew they would play college ball together and Fulton head coach Jody Wright said he had never seen a school recruit players as hard as Tusculum did,

“Whenever they recruit somebody, they will go hard for them. They never recruited high school guys. Last year, there was always a portal looking for people, but this year they had faith in me and Taj, says Denaj”

“Tusculum has been with us since 2022. So that’s when I was a sophomore. So they’ve been they’ve been on it. They’ve told us to come to practices, games, workouts since the beginning,” according to Taj.

Head coach Jody Wright says “I think of our last 20 ballgames, they probably saw 19 of them. They were down here religiously. I think the fact that there were two of them kind of scared some people off. But I think Tusculum saw, man, what a great opportunity to get two of these guys.”

The 2024 Falcons set a school record with 35 wins

