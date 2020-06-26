Kim Pegula wore headset for Bills’ regular-season finale

Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula got closer to the action than owners typically do on game days for the Bills’ regular-season finale.

Pegula revealed this week that she wore a headset in Week 17 to get a better feel for the job coaches are doing on Sundays. She said Dan Evans, the Bills’ vice president of information technology, convinced her that it was the best way to learn how the people who work for her do their jobs.

“He said to me, ‘If you really want to know what’s going on on the field, you need to be on the headset,'” Pegula told Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “I’m like, ‘Oh, am I allowed to be on a headset?’ So I picked a game after we had made the playoffs. I peeked in, they had the headset for me, and my reaction was, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ Organized chaos is all I could say. I’m sure they all knew exactly what everyone was saying at the same time. But just listening on the headset really gave me an appreciation for what it really takes — whether you’re an offensive [coordinator], a position coach or the head coach — and for the time, the speed of everything that’s happening and the decision-making that you have.”

Pegula participated in this week’s NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit to help retain and develop minority coaches, and she let them know that the experience gave her a renewed appreciation for the work they do on Sundays.

