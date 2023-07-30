Kim Pegula attends first Bills practice since 2022 cardiac arrest

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula has been out of the public eye since going into cardiac arrest in June 2022, but she made an appearance at Bills training camp on Sunday.

WIVB reports that Pegula and her husband Terry watched practice from an SUV that was parked near the field at St. John Fisher University.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was seen going over to speak to the Pegulas and cornerback Tredavious White also interacted with the couple.

In a piece for The Players Tribune in February of this year, Pegula's daughter Jessica wrote that her sister performed CPR on her mother after finding her unresponsive in bed. She also wrote that her mother was "dealing with significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues" as part of her recovery.