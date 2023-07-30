Kim Pegula attends Buffalo Bills’ training camp

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula was present at the team’s fourth day of training camp practice on Sunday. It was her first public appearance in since her health scare involving cardiac arrest took place.

Pegula’s daughter, Jessie, a professional tennis player, announced in February via The Players’ Tribune what had occured. In June 2022, the Bills released a statement that said she sustained an “unexpected health issue.”

According to multiple reports including the Buffalo News, Pegula and her husband, Terry, were watching the practice session from a black SUV which was parked near one of the practice fields. Players such as Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott stopped by before and after the session to speak with her.

A WROC-TV video of Allen stopping by can be found below:

After practice today, Josh Allen spent a couple moments with Kim Pegula.

Said hello and appeared to shake her hand. #Bills pic.twitter.com/ZCwdybtdzi — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 30, 2023

