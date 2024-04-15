Kim Nuxhall to be honored by Anthony Muñoz Foundation

Apr. 15—Kim Nuxhall will be honored in June by the Anthony Muñoz Foundation with an award named for a person important in the childhood of the NFL Hall of Famer.

Nuxhall, the youngest son of the late Reds pitcher and announcer Joe Nuxhall, will receive the 2024 Jim and Cheryl Semon Impact Award at the Muñoz Foundation's annual Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9 at the Manor House in Mason. The winner of this award is given to a member of the community who dedicates themselves to making a difference in the lives of youth and exemplifies all that Jim and Cheryl Semon were to Muñoz.

"To receive an award that has such deep and personal meaning to a person whom I've always looked up to with the highest of reverence in Anthony Muñoz, makes the Jim and Cheryl Semon Impact Award as meaningful of an award that I've ever received," Nuxhall said.

The award was created to honor Jim and the late Cheryl Semons. Jim Semon was the parks and recreation director in Muñoz's childhood community, eventually becoming his baseball coach and role model.

Nuxhall embodies a legacy of service that both his father and Muñoz share: developing leadership and character in young minds through building up our community. The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy foundation for the Reds Hall of Famer, and a central project is The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility where every player with every challenge gets every chance to play. Hundreds of players from 4 to 80 years old, participate in Miracle League Fields programming.

Recent past recipients of the award include Bruce Kozerski (2023), Ed Hartman (2022), Beth and Todd Guckenberger (2021), Randall McDaniel (2019), and Buddy LaRosa (2018). Jim Semon was the first recipient of the honor in 2006.

The Anthony Muñoz Foundation was established in 2002 and its mission is to engage the region to impact youth mentally, physically and spiritually. The foundation reaches out to underprivileged youth to recognize and reward those who excel in all phases of life through its programs.