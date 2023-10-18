Is Kim Ng a realistic candidate for the open Mets GM position? | The Mets Pod

On an all-new episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo discuss the possibility of former Marlins GM Kim Ng filling the open GM position with the Mets under new president of baseball operations David Stearns. Connor and Joe debate whether or not Ng would want to take a job where she wasn’t the top decision-maker for baseball operations as she was in Miami. Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY’s signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more! About The Mets Pod: Subscribe below to The Mets Pod to hear Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo talk New York Mets all year long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql