Kim Ng makes her first trade as Marlins GM

Kim Ng made her first trade on Monday since becoming Major League Baseball’s first female GM.

The result for the Marlins? A new submarine-throwing relief pitcher coming over from the Cleveland Indians and the likely end of Jose Ureña’s run in Miami.

Ng pulled the trigger on a trade for Adam Cimber, a 30-year-old righty who had a 4.30 ERA over the past three seasons in Cleveland. Cimber is distinguishable for his submarine delivery. He doesn’t throw terribly hard, but gets a good amount of ground balls. Despite a successful season that saw them make an unexpected postseason run, the Marlins ranked fifth-worst in bullpen ERA. Cimber won’t fix that on his own, but he’ll likely help.

Adam Cimber's first career MLB save was a crucial one.



The Indians aren’t getting a player in return, rather straight cash. The Associated Press reports that the Marlins are sending $100,000 to Cleveland. Probably not enough to give Francisco Lindor an extension, sorry Indians fans.

The more interesting part of this may be the Marlins parting ways with Ureña, who was their opening day starter in 2018 and 2019. In a corresponding move, he was designated for assignment, freeing up a roster space for Cimber.

The Marlins have a good amount of young pitching, which is what helped fuel their postseason run. Ureña had a 5.40 ERA last season. So it makes sense. But another team is likely to pick him up in hopes of turning him around.

Now that he’s been DFA’d, Ureña will be placed on waivers. All 30 teams have a chance to claim him. If they don’t, he can be sent to the minor leagues, traded or released.

New Marlins GM Kim Ng has made her first trade since taking over. (Joseph Guzy/Miami Marlins Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

