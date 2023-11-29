Kim Nelson, legendary South Dakota high school football coach, resigns from position at Roosevelt

Kim Nelson, the all-time winningest coach in South Dakota high school football history, has stepped down from his position as head coach at Roosevelt High School, he confirmed via text Wednesday morning.

Nelson said he made the decision to leave the Rough Riders team for an "opportunity to maybe coach at another level."

"(It's) something I've always wanted to do," Nelson said. "I have an opportunity to work with some guys that I've known for a long time, and that I've respected for a long time. I've always kind of wanted to someday coach college football, and I'm not getting any younger."

After 45 years in the high school football ranks, Nelson boasts a 317-153 coaching record across stops at Milbank, Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Washington, Edina and Roosevelt. He helped lead the Rough Riders to multiple second place finishes and a state championship in 2011.

Prominent coaches from across the state took to Twitter to share the impact he’s had on their careers and on South Dakota high school football history.

Brandon Valley head coach Matt Christensen said Nelson “changed his life,” by being a role model who insisted he learn at football clinics. Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg thanked the 45-year high school coach for the impact he’s had on both players and coaches during his time in South Dakota.

“It was an absolute privilege to have been on your staff,” Fredenburg said in the Twitter post.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head football coach