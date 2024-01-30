Kim Mulkey: Tigers need to improve on defense after loss to Mississippi State

LSU women’s basketball dropped its second consecutive game on Monday night, losing 77-73 at Mississippi State.

After the game, head coach Kim Mulkey continued to harp on something that’s plagued the Tigers all year: defense.

“Again in the second half, we can’t seem to defensively get stops with this team when they matter,” Mulkey said, “That’s how we lost the South Carolina game.”

“You have to make stops at this level and we don’t seem to be doing it,” Mulkey said.

LSU’s 77 points allowed on Monday night was the highest total allowed by the Tigers in conference play this year and the most LSU’s allowed since Nov. 14.

"We can't seem to defensively get stops with this team, when they matter. That's how we lost the South Carolina game."@LSUwbkb @KimMulkey following No. 9 #LSU 77-73 upset loss at Mississippi State. Watch complete press conference – https://t.co/2g6NGJGSbA @WAFB pic.twitter.com/5HAZzUqdnm — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 30, 2024

Despite an offense that ranks third in the country in points per game, LSU’s defense is allowing 62.8 points per night, good enough for just 144th nationally.

Per possession, it’s a bit better with LSU ranking 21st in defensive rating, but that’s not where LSU needs to be to defend the best offenses in the country. And that’s something LSU will have to do if it wants to repeat come March.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire