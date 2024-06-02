Kim Mulkey says Seimone Augustus’ hiring was announced to the team during awkward Zoom call

The LSU women’s basketball program is adding some big-time experience to its coaching staff as former Tigers and WNBA star Seimone Augustus, a 2024 Hall of Fame inductee, is joining as an assistant.

Augustus brings professional assistant coaching experience to the table in addition to her legendary playing career, but it seems the Zoom call in which coach Kim Mulkey announced her hiring was a bit awkward.

“The players learned through a Zoom call the night before it was announced. And it was kind of a strange Zoom,” Mulkey said during Augustus’ re-introductory press conference, per On3. “They were quiet and I don’t know if they were quiet because I don’t do Zoom calls and they were thinking ‘How is Coach doing this, who’s doing this for her?’ Or if they were in awe. Some of them clapped and some of them smiled, but it was just — it was really quiet and I thought that was not so typical of my team, so maybe they’re just waiting to see her in person.”

While it may not have been the reaction Mulkey expected, it’s hard not to be excited about the prospect of Augustus joining a staff that already has quite an impressive pedigree.

The Tigers will hope her expertise helps aid the transition for what will be a transfer-heavy roster next season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire