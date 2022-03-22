Kim Mulkey savors all that went well for LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament loss

BATON ROUGE – The end of Kim Mulkey's first season as LSU women's basketball coach was not because of the performance of point guard Khayla Pointer, who scored 32 points in a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Ohio State on Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

It was not because of the defensive effort of guard Jailin Cherry on Jacy Sheldon, who had to fight for every one of her team-high 23 points.

And it certainly was not because of the atmosphere provided by a partisan announced crowd of 8,135, which left Pointer thinking No. 3 seed LSU's 79-64 loss to the No. 6 seed Buckeyes had been played at Tiger Stadium instead of the PMAC.

"It felt like we were at a football game," she said.

Rather, it was a simple case of a buzz saw doing in Mulkey and the Tigers.

Ohio State knew it would have to beat LSU on the boards, and the Buckeyes wound up winning the rebounding battle 43-36.

"I told them about five times (Sunday)," Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. "I told them at shootaround (Monday).

"I told them before the game, if we were gonna win the game, we we're gonna have to fight, excuse my French, fight like (expletive) on every possession when the shot went up to get the ball back, and we did. We didn't get it back every single time, but we fought on every possession."

Guard Taylor Mikesell (24) and Ohio State ended the season for Khayla Pointer (in headband) and LSU with a second-round NCAA Tournament women's basketball loss Monday night at the PMAC.

Khayla Pointer did her part

Pointer did what she could trying to get LSU, which trailed 57-37 after a third quarter in which it was outscored 23-11, back into the overly physical game late.

But LSU, down by as many as 24 points in the third quarter, couldn't get any closer than 11 with 2:39 left.

"She's such a great player, and she got going in the second half," McGuff said, "We were trying different coverages, but none of them seemed to be successful."

Sheldon's success came despite the tenacious play of Cherry, who was in her face much of the night. She scored 17 of her 23 after halftime.

"Throughout the whole game she was right there," Sheldon said.

"We moved the ball. We passed it around, made some good shots, made some open plays. But ... she didn't go away."

Neither did the noise at the PMAC.

"What a great environment tonight. My gosh. That was really fun to play in," McGuff said. "Tough, because it was so loud. We had to make some adjustments how we were calling plays and some things, because the crowd was so loud and so into it.

"I can only imagine as Kim (Mulkey) continues to build this program what this place is going to be like. ... I'm excited for Kim, and just happy to see what a monster of a program she is going to have here in the coming years."

The LSU accomplishments

Yet for Mulkey, who loses five seniors including Pointer, Cherry, Awa Trasi and starters Autumn Newby and Faustine Aifuwa, expectations for next season already seemingly is being set at something lower than her overachieving team accomplished this season.

"Experience matters," Mulkey said. "When we tie those shoes up next year, it's gonna take a while."

For the moment, though, her focus Monday was on what just had been, not what will be.

She savored having a team that was picked eighth in the SEC finish second. She was happy having one that made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. And she was simply glad Pointer, the niece of fired LSU coach Nikki Fargas, and others returned for her first season at LSU after 21 at Baylor.

"I can only imagine what those kids felt like the last two or three years with nobody in the stands, and what it was like to lose those close games, and then to stay with a new coaching staff," Mulkey said.

"You preach to them, 'Good things come to those who wait, good things happen for those who worked hard.' And for those five seniors to do what they did, I had to remind them in the locker room (of all they accomplished)."

Pointer, for one, heard the message.

"We decided to come back for another year, and man, what a year it was has been," she said. "We're not gonna hold our heads low."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Kim Mulkey stays positive after LSU women's basketball NCAA loss