Kim Mulkey on how LSU will deal with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark

LSU punched its ticket to Elite Eight on Sunday with a 78-69 over UCLA. Later in the day, Caitlin Clark and Iowa punched a ticket of their own, setting up a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s national title game.

Despite winning 102-85, the Tigers still had trouble with Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who scored 30 and drained eight three-pointers.

“You’re not going to stop (Clark). You can only hope to contain her,” LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said on Sunday.

Mulkey said Alexis Morris was tasked with guarding Clark the majority of the time, but this year, expect more of a rotation.

“Each of us are a new team. We’re not the same team we were last year, nor are they, but you certainly have some key pieces,” Mulkey said.

“You can be very good defensively and she’ll still score on you. She’s that good,” Mulkey said of Clark.

In the NCAA Tournament, Clark is averaging 29.3 points per game along with 9.33 assists.

