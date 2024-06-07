Kim Mulkey attends former LSU star Angel Reese’s WNBA homecoming

It was a homecoming of sorts for Angel Reese as she returned to the DMV area on Thursday night for the Chicago Sky’s game against the Washington Mystics.

Reese had a lot of family members on hand for what was a 79-71 victory over the winless Mystics, but she also had a special guest in attendance: LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

The two shared some special moments before the game, in which Reese recorded her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Reese has had a strong start to her rookie season and leads WNBA rookies in several categories despite her field-goal percentage being a problem so far.

What a homecoming for Angel Reese where she was embraced by her former coach Kim Mulkey and tons of love including her family after playing against the Mystics 💪 Reese finished with 16 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL pic.twitter.com/XvHSGc6UBb — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2024

LSU coach Kim Mulkey in the house to check out the Angel Reese homecoming. pic.twitter.com/ySxBkbaqeX — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) June 6, 2024

“I’m just happy she loves me, supports me,” Reese said of Mulkey after the game. “I want people to realize Kim Mulkey loves you off the court too. And she’ll support you no matter what. She’s like a mother to me, she calls me still, she checks in on me making sure I’m good. Checks on my family, calls my grandma.

“It’s a relationship a lot of people obviously fail to realize and don’t see, I love coach Mulkey. Go Tigers.”

.@Reese10Angel on her former @LSUwbkb Head Coach, Kim Mulkey: “…She’ll support you no matter what. She’s like a mother to me. She calls me still, she checks in on me making sure I’m good. Checks in on my family, calls my grandma…I love Coach Mulkey…”#skytown #WNBA pic.twitter.com/N1R9UHzDIu — SUMMER (@SummerDC_) June 7, 2024

While Mulkey has a tough-love approach at times, it’s clear she has an quite impact on her players’ lives.

